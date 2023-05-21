Damien Grant: In appreciation of mistakes

We delight in mistakes – this inadvertent renaming of Wellington’s Old Bullock Rd no doubt raised some smiles.

OPINION: At the top of Emily Place in central Auckland sits a park.

Well, it is a small collection of pohutukawa so nondescript that most residents of the inner-city would miss it. Calling this sliver of green amongst the concrete and asphalt a “park” is generous; but I am in a generous mood.

I was marching past this small copse with two young work colleagues when, in a moment of fancy, I declared that there was something buried in this small enclosure that they simply must see.

Wary, but inclined to indulge the old man, the two smartly attired lawyers followed me down the steps to admire a memorial to the long and mostly forgotten Reverend John Frederick Churton.

Churton left this earth on January 26, 1853 and was the colonial and garrison chaplain. He was a mere 54 at the time of his passing and, for reasons that are unclear from this distance, made a sufficient impact that he warranted a carved memorial.

None of this has any currency other than a small detail that some readers will be alert to. The final sentence reads: “He rests from his labours, and his wors​ do follow him”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A memorial to John Churton and, more broadly, to the enduring power of mistakes.

Imagine, for a moment, the realisation of the artisan when he looked back at the product of his toil and despaired. Over 100 words carved into granite. Many hours, maybe days, of labour held hostage to perpetuity by the fog of exhaustion, the perils of our own imperfection and the failure to comprehend, even as he was hammering away with his chisel, that he had left the k out of “works”.

If you look closer, the k has been added, as an affectation, a small circumflex inserted after the completion of the project. A permanent testament to a moment of humanity that led to this mistake.

Was there a deadline that made re-carving the memorial impossible, or was it merely a cantankerous nature driven by a craftsman annoyed at a low price that prevented a do-over?

As with the merits of the late John Frederick Churton, the cause of this miscalculation and the decision to proceed with the marked-up version rather than re-work the granite is knowledge that has been lost; and we are better off for it, for this serves as more than a memorial to the late reverend, but also to the imperfections that make us who and what we are.

Keystone/Getty Images Neil Armstrong leads Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin and Michael Collins out of the space centre on the Apollo 11 space mission to the Moon, where Armstrong uttered his legendary – if slightly muffed – line about a small step.

Neil Armstrong faced a similar moment as he stepped down from the lunar lander, onto either the Moon or a Nasa studio so secret it has defied two generations of amateur sleuths to uncover.

“That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” were the famous words uttered by the first of our species to step onto the surface of another world.

And yet, the statement makes no sense, and it makes no sense because at the moment of that giant leap for mankind, a man, a fallible and imperfect human, did what we have been doing since before we came down from the trees; he made a mistake.

Like the carver of the Churton memorial, Neil Armstrong left out a letter and in doing so he gifted us something precious.

We are not made in god’s image but rather are the end-point of a billion years of evolutionary trial-and-error.

Each advance has been the result of a successful mutation and has come at a cost of thousands of unsuccessful ones.

For each improvement in a species, uncounted individuals have had to suffer from a defect that contributed to their infertility and death.

And as, possibly, the only self-aware, sentient creatures in the Universe we are drawn to errors, mistakes and imperfections. Stamp and coin collectors prize specimens with a defect. We delight when we see a Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones, and we thrill at politicians’ gaffes.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A peaceful, overlooked pocket of central Auckland, and its otherwise unremarkable memorial to the Reverend John Frederick Churton.

I am not immune. My favourite misstep was a rant against young people where I typed: “What do you do with a parade of bright-eyed gender-studies graduates who want to change the world but can barely spell much less use an Excel spreadsheet? Few employers will touch them and they have a distain for honest toil.”

There are around 200,000 words in the Oxford English Dictionary and distain is not one of them; a spelling mistake so awkwardly timed, it seems as if my subconscious was deliberately engaged in an act of self-sabotage.

Sadly, not all such errors are benign. The failure to spot the problems with the o-ring seals that resulted in the loss of the space-shuttle Challenger is one of thousands of cases where our inattention has had catastrophic consequences.

Of course, this flaw in the fabric of our consciousness also has unexpected benefits.

In 1928, Alexander Fleming, in perhaps the most famous case of accidental brilliance, stumbled on penicillin while looking for something else and was awarded the Nobel prize for serendipity.

We are inherently prone to make mistakes. Our existence is the consequence of microscopic errors in our DNA.

Stuff Damien Grant is one who refuses to hold mistake-makers in disdain. Or distain.

To err is human, the 18th century English poet Alexander Pope once declared, in a painfully long and rather pretentious poem he wrote when merely 22 years old. He then went on to declare that to forgive is divine, offering mortals the opportunity to make, in the words of a contemporary poet, heaven a place on earth.

Mistakes are markers of achievement, for it is only in their deviation from what we expect that we recognise them.

How do we know that the misplaced k was unintentional? Because there is a platonic form that such works adhere to and, in this instance, it did not.

In a quote widely and incorrectly attributed to Plutarch, “to make no mistakes is not in the power of man; but from their errors and mistakes the wise and good learn wisdom for the future”.

If you are ever sauntering around the top of Emily Place, take a moment and admire both this tiny detail and pause, for a moment, to appreciate it.