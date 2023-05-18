Morgan Godfery: Iron law won't save us from more rusting infrastructure

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

OPINION: The iron law of New Zealand politics is this: the National Party will make an impossible promise to cut taxes while maintaining services as is; and the Labour Party will make an equally impossible promise to maintain taxes as is while increasing services. This is the fatal bargain the two major parties enter with voters.

The median voter loses nothing - either taxes or services remain the same - while gaining a significant something - either taxes are cut or services are increased. This iron law held as true for former Finance Minister Bill English as it does for aspiring Finance Minister Nicola Willis. It also holds for serving Finance Minister Grant Robertson who, even in a once-in-a-century emergency (the Covid-19 pandemic), held taxes low while justifiably and dramatically increasing spending.

At some point in the near future, though, an unlucky finance minister is going to run out of road. If the polls are correct, and Labour can form a government with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori, that unlucky finance minister is probably Grant Robertson.

In many ways the Wellington Central MP is the ideal Labour Party politician. He combines the intellect of Helen Clark with the emotional intelligence of Jacinda Ardern; he marries the wit of David Lange with the wisdom of Norman Kirk. But he is also the unluckiest Labour Party politician in recent memory, confronting another fiscal emergency in the space of only five and a half years. This time, climate change, and the damage it will wreak to the physical and social infrastructure of our communities.

In Thursday’s Budget Robertson will release billions of dollars in infrastructure funding to restore and improve roading, rail, schooling, mental health support, and more in the stricken Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Coromandel, and Northland regions.

This is, of course, a welcome investment, and even the National Party will struggle to offer a bad word against it. But other than this infrastructure catch-up and targeted cost of living support, Robertson is signalling an otherwise ‘restrained’ Budget.

In the short term this seems sensible enough. Few finance ministers would risk fiscal policy firing already high inflation. But in the long term it strikes me as reckless.

In 2022 Treasury estimated New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit at $210 billion. That deficit includes everything from restoring New Zealand’s shockingly degraded Three Waters network to improving roading and rail connections; from rebuilding hospitals and schools to decarbonising industry and agriculture.

On the latter measure - decarbonisation - Treasury forecasts a cost of between $4b and $12b per year. Robertson is rightly indicating that New Zealand’s low government debt level means we can fund many of these investments across several generations. New Zealand’s net government debt is approximately 19% of gross domestic product (GDP). Australia’s is 36%, while the US and UK are closer to 100%. In other words, we can afford to borrow, and relatively handsomely at that.

This is thanks in good part to Robertson’s mentor, the late Labour Party Finance Minister Michael Cullen, who resisted the then Opposition’s diehard calls for tax cuts, choosing to pay down debt instead.

But in that is a base unfairness - previous generations of New Zealanders didn’t pay their fair share, accumulating an infrastructure deficit of more than $200b. We maintain a roading network where the only guarantee is, at some point, it’ll bottleneck. We maintain a flimsy rail network for freight, but can barely operate a meandering passenger train between Auckland and Hamilton without delays and cancellations. We did away with coastal shipping, eliminating an entire transport mode, only to realise our terrible infrastructure on land necessitates bringing it back.

Some New Zealand hospitals are literally an earthquake risk. We release new funding for social infrastructure like nursing and mental health support but, because of systemically low wages and a collapsing vocational and tertiary education system, we cannot find the skilled people to do the work.

From this perspective we need to close the infrastructure deficit immediately. It’s not good enough to wait several generations. But to pay for this long overdue catch-up, New Zealanders and our major parties must acknowledge that something must give. National cannot pursue its fatal bargain and cut taxes while maintaining everything as is. Equally Labour cannot keep taxes as they are while improving services.

To close the enormous infrastructure deficit requires, yes, debt funding over several generations as well as lifting taxes. As IRD acknowledges New Zealand has a relatively flat income tax scale and most New Zealanders pay a relatively low effective tax rate including, as recent research reveals, the super rich who pay the lowest effective tax rate of all. This is fundamentally unfair, yet it also proves a truism: we get what we pay for. That is, not much.

Local government is a tragic case study in how, if the community kicks the cost can of infrastructure improvement down the road, the cans accumulate into a rotting pile of rusted pipes, pot-holed roads, and more. We cannot afford to make the same mistake in central government too. Something has to give and, whether it’s now or in the future, it’ll be tax.