The no frills, higher bills Budget

OPINION: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins promised us a “no frills” budget and, to a great extent, that is what we got.

We did have lots of pots of money announced for various new and expanded initiatives. Twenty hours of taxpayer-funded childcare will be extended to 2-year-olds, the $5 prescription co-payment will be scrapped, and fully funded and half-price public transport will be made permanent for under 13s and under 25s, respectively.

All of these will likely be welcomed by those affected, but the changes are small, and many hard-working families will not benefit.

Instead, they will continue to feel the effects of inflation dragging them into higher tax brackets and the end of the fuel duty reduction at the start of July.

There was nothing that could really be described as a rabbit pulled out of Grant Robertson’s hat on either spending or tax.

And that’s probably very deliberate. The new PM is trying to pitch his government as more prudent than that of his predecessor.

It means we are probably likely to see more major tax and spend policy announcements after this budget and in the run up to the election. That, of course, means that such proposals will not have to be costed by the Treasury. How convenient.

But before we even get to that, the Budget showed that government spending is set to continue to rise. The forecasts for spending over the next four years were $9.4 billion higher than was expected back in December.

At the same time, a lower-than-expected tax take means that government revenues are set to be about $11 billion lower over the same period.

Higher spending and less revenue mean a bigger government deficit. The forecast for this coming year has increased from $0.5 to $7.6 billion.

The Government might try to blame the cyclone recovery costs for this, but they account for only $1 billion of the extra spending.

And it’s not even an approach people support.

A Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll conducted earlier this month asked New Zealanders if the Government decided to make new spending announcements in this month’s budget, should these new proposals be paid for by increasing taxes, reducing spending elsewhere, or by increasing government debt?

60 per cent of respondents said the government should reduce spending and 15 per cent favoured increasing taxes, while only 9 per cent favoured Grant Robertson’s approach of increasing government debt.

And those debt figures are starting to look worrying.

Back in December, Treasury forecast gross debt to be $193 billion ($98,229 per household) or 39.9 per cent of GDP by 2027.

Just six months later, the same officials are now forecasting gross debt to be $214.5 billion ($109,171 per household) or 44.3 per cent of GDP.

This isn’t just a problem for us to deal with in the future through higher taxes, it’s a problem today too. Figures released by the Treasury today showed that our debt servicing costs are set to spike from $2.9 billion last year to $6.3 billion this year.

While we might not be as bad as some countries in terms of our sovereign debt, these latest figures mean that we will now be paying more to service our debt than we are on law and order – and you only need to open a newspaper to see that this an area that could actually do with some more money.

It seems that more government spending and a bigger state is becoming the new normal. Back in 2019, two years into this Government’s first term and before the pandemic, core crown expenses as a share of GDP were 28 per cent.

While this understandably spiked during 2020 to 34.3 per cent, the 2027 forecast of 31.5 per cent means that the size of the state as a share of our economy will remain considerably higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The Covid crisis led to higher spending, but post crisis, a good portion of this has stuck around – driving inflation, the deficit, and higher debt.

./Stuff Callum Purves: We seem to be getting bigger government but without the Scandinavian-style public services.

But the more fundamental question is what are we actually getting for all this extra spending? Does anyone seriously believe that public services are better than they were pre-Covid? We seem to be getting bigger government but without the Scandinavian-style public services.

With inflation still at record levels and primarily being driven by domestic factors, pumping yet more money into the economy can only be described as reckless. It will push up inflation and make the cost-of-living situation worse.

Now economists are talking about this forcing the Reserve Bank to push up interest rates yet again, which will be a kick in the teeth for homeowners needing to renew their mortgages.

This year’s Budget missed a rabbit, but it certainly digs a deeper hole for the next Minister of Finance.