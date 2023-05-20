Budget 2023: Grant Robertson's budget has one marker who matters: Adrian Orr

ANALYSIS: This Budget has one marker who matters: Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr.

As the dust settles after Grant Robertson's sixth Budget and Chris Hipkins’ first as prime minister, two things are becoming clear. The retail politics was a win for Labour, but that it could be short-lived because of the second thing: financial markets think Robertson has spent too much money to keep interest rates down.

A number of bank economists now predict an interest rate hike of another 50 points by Adrian Orr next Wednesday. The language the central bank’s monetary policy committee uses that day will be closely watched – especially any mention of expansionary fiscal policy meaning an extended rate tightening cycle.

While Reserve Banks try to stay out of politics as much as possible, if it is the case that expansionary fiscal policy has contributed to the need for more rates hikes, Orr should say so. If Government spending is one reason interest rates are going up, the public needs to be levelled with. It’s how the system is supposed to work. Orr, of course, may not think it is the case.

That’s the prime political risk for the Government: that interest rates go up and that Robertson and Labour are blamed for it.

A deficit for next year that is $7.1 billion higher than expected only six months ago is a pretty big number. Debt will remain higher for longer.

Kwok Yi Lee/Stuff The Budget was handed down on Thursday.

The other parts of the Budget were, however, pretty good on street appeal, especially free public transport for children and free prescriptions for all. Over six years Robertson has edged New Zealand towards being a country with a structurally bigger government relative to the size of the economy.

Surprisingly, National’s deputy and finance spokesperson, Nicola Willis, told Stuff on Thursday evening that National would repeal the change to free prescriptions if it got back into government. National has argued this on several grounds: that the $5 fee is not targeted enough, that it's a subsidy for rich people, and that lots of people don’t pay the fee anyway because Chemist Warehouse gives out prescriptions for free.

Yet free scripts is both good policy and good politics. All of National's criticisms are correct as far as they go, but the universal nature of it is what’s important about the policy: that everyone knows that basically all their drug prescriptions will be free, removing cost as a consideration.

It is also clearly a way of helping community pharmacies to compete for custom against the likes of Chemist Warehouse.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance minister Grant Robertson delivers the Wellbeing Budget 2023 to the ANZ run, post budget lunch in Wellington.

But for National, enough is enough – from its point of view a line has to be drawn somewhere, and free drug scripts is where the party has drawn it.

It is, however, a very curious decision. The policy doesn’t cost much money ($618 million over the next four years) and rolling back free prescriptions – which people will have already been enjoying for months by the time the election rolls around – seems highly risky. That's because the fight this year will be Labour trying to convince New Zealanders that mean old National will take all their government services. Labour already rolled out attack ads on Thursday night based on the comments.

However, National clearly is trying to make a virtue of drawing a line. It is part of what has now been a clear tactic from the party in the House and when its members are out and about: whack the Government on its level of spending and the quality of that spending. Labour spends too much and hasn’t got taxpayers anything for it. Rinse and repeat.

Christopher Luxon’s response to the Budget was also instructive. He and National simply talked about spending being out of control and the need for tax cuts.There was lots of alliteration. He couldn’t be diverted to much else.

It's easy when you hang around politicians all day to get sick of rehearsed lines heard day in day out. But for many in the public, key messages don't resonate until months after journalists have tired of hearing them.

However, it does seem that Luxon and National have been slow to pivot to the changes that have taken place since Hipkins became prime minister.

Now it could well be that the economy continues to sputter, inflation remains high, National’s political strategy stays largely unchanged and Luxon leads a National-ACT government after October.

But Hipkins has appeared re-energised in the past few days (even if Robertson seemed a little flat about his Budget) and Luxon does have an unfortunate tendency – no doubt due to his inexperience – to retreat even further into his rehearsed lines when he finds himself under pressure.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Finance Minister Grant Robertson hands a copy of the Budget to National leader Chris Luxon in the House.

Even so, the speculation being ably pushed along by Labour and left-wing activists that there could be a preference for Willis among certain “Auckland business figures” will lead nowhere.

It was generally thought – even within Labour – that Luxon had a good couple of weeks and there was allround surprise when, on Sunday, the Newshub Reid Research poll showed that his preferred PM rating had slumped further in that particular poll.

That led to the usual round of speculation that National’s problem is Luxon. Given how bad Labour is and how tough inflation is, the argument goes, National should be well ahead in the polls and, given Luxon’s low ratings, it’s clear he’s the blockage.

That might be true in isolation, but it ignores the broader context: if Luxon is a drag on the ticket, who else is there in National who would be better and appeal to more voters. The answer is: there isn't anyone obvious.

There is also no discernible chatter within National about the issue either. Luxon has made the party competitive again and National MPs know they are in with a real shot of winning the poll that matters in October.

The times have suited Christopher Luxon. He came to the job, harnessed the high cost of living as an issue and rode that horse up to 40% before Christmas. But since then momentum has stalled and National has been stuck a few points shy of where it would like to be.

But Luxon could be about to get lucky again. The man who National thinks has been largely responsible for letting the inflation genie out of the bottle – Orr – could tip Grant Robertson right in it.

If that does happen, and the Budget does contribute to higher interest rates, it could prove both a colossal economic and political blunder – which no amount of free prescriptions will make up for.