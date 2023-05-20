Janet Wilson: Gore's Game of Thrones is more like Dad's Army

Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks at a meeting where councillors backtracked on passing a vote of no confidence in him.

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: When it comes to political power-plays, the ructions at the Gore District Council are less Game of Thrones and more Dad’s Army.

And while it’s easy to laugh off the shenanigans going on in the deep south as the product of small-town politics, it is in fact an allegory for a wider malaise affecting politics at every level in Aotearoa today.

Because the allegations of bullying, gaslighting and temper tantrums aren’t only the preserve of local politics; they’ve long been part of central government as well.

READ MORE:

* Vote of no confidence in Gore mayor Ben Bell not passed

* Protest action expected ahead of Gore District Council meeting

* Gore mayor Ben Bell denies allegations by councillors, says it's 'heartbreaking'

* Councillors ask Ben Bell to resign as Gore mayor



But what distinguishes the saga of Gore District Council is the presence of a sclerotic, feudal, political caste system, among the elected and unelected alike, that’s been disrupted with the arrival of a much younger sheriff in town in the form of new mayor Ben Bell.

From the moment he was elected last October, by the most wafer-thin of margins (eight votes), replacing six-term former mayor Tracy Hicks, Bell has met with obfuscation from councillors and administrators alike.

His restructuring of council’s governance structure was scrapped, while he publicly dismissed suggestions he was gay after his sexuality became a talking point when Hicks’ former social media manager shared a photo of him from a private Instagram account.

Four days after he’d won the mayoralty, it was revealed that his mother, Rebecca Tayler, had been involved in a lengthy “employment matter” with the council, where she had worked as a senior manager until her role was disestablished, with the council running up a legal bill of more than $300,000.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff More than 200 protesters gathered outside the Gore District Council building this week in support of mayor Ben Bell, and called on chief executive Stephen Parry to resign.

Then, weeks after being sworn in, Bell was forced into mediation with CEO Stephen Parry.

By the end of March, at an extraordinary general meeting, councillors voted unanimously to appoint a councillor to act as an intermediary between Bell and Parry. Inexplicably, Parry felt it necessary to throw more petrol on the fire when he publicly declared he had a “very strained” relationship with Bell.

Which is all grist for the spiteful mill that led to the next extraordinary general meeting, last Tuesday, where councillors were asked to give a vote of no-confidence in the mayor and to remove him from all council committees.

If you believe that peace has broken out because that vote of no-confidence wasn’t passed, then think again. Instead, a packed public gallery inside chambers, and a diverse, placard-brandishing 150-strong crowd outside, had put the councillors on notice that for them it was the “Gore Way” or the highway.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore District Mayor Ben Bell and chief executive Stephen Parry at a council meeting late last year.

Gore’s voters had turned up to ensure that their vote for change stayed that way. Councillors, seeing their failing political futures float before them, laid down the feather of peace.

Behind the brouhaha of the backdown lay one incontrovertible truth – that the motion of no-confidence meant nothing, it was symbolic. Only resignation, death, or conviction for a criminal offence liable to a significant term of imprisonment could remove Ben Bell from office.

Internal Affairs staff, who met with councillors days before the extraordinary meeting, knew this was the case, as did Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty who took a leave-‘em-to-it approach, bluntly telling Gore District Council that it was responsible for its own problems.

But there was one key person missing from Tuesday’s meeting who could disrupt the peace that Ben Bell and Gore’s councillors yearn for – Stephen Parry.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “The allegations of bullying, gaslighting and temper tantrums aren’t only the preserve of local politics; they’ve long been part of central government as well.”

Gore’s CEO has been, as Newsroom reported recently, not only a prison manager but Waitomo’s mayor before his 22 years at the helm of Gore council – a stint which hasn’t been without controversy.

Rumblings about the work environment at the council stretched back years, including a reported Public Service Association threat to blacklist the council in 2006, a Labour Department investigation into workplace complaints in 2008, and, in 2019, an apparent campaign on behalf of former employees unhappy about their time at the council.

The council’s spending on legal fees has come under scrutiny after a budget blow-out in 2021 and 2022 (part of which was blamed on Environment Court proceedings).

Parry, a boomer, now faces the rigours of not only an independent review and further mediation with the country’s youngest mayor, but also an angry constituency, more than 4000 of whom have signed a petition calling for him to go.

A generational clash? Maybe.

An over-reach of power by those who should know better? Definitely.

But in New Zealand today, Gore District Council’s travails are not the exception to the political rule. They are the rule.