National figures now quietly admit they've got a Luxon challenge - can he improve?

Luke Malpass is Stuff’s political editor.

OPINION: In 2021 something unusual happened. A month before Judith Collins was rolled as National Party leader, housing spokesperson Nicola Willis stood up alongside Housing Minister Megan Woods for a bipartisan announcement. National and Labour would both support a plan to allow much higher density housing to be built in many suburbs without consents.

The idea was that by allowing this, and with bipartisan support, more dwellings would be built over time, and more quickly, which, in turn, would reduce the price of houses.

ACT was dead against the proposal on property rights grounds and viewed it as another big government imposition. The party has continued to campaign against it.

It was an important and watershed moment. National knew that insofar as any voters were unhappy with the new Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS), they would most likely be National voters in leafy green suburbs, worried (often wrongly) about the character of their neighbourhoods. But nevertheless, Willis pressed ahead. There was a joint press conference and it became law.

A month later Collins, who had supported the changes, was rolled and Christopher Luxon emerged as National’s new leader. The bipartisan deal remained unchanged.

Until this week.

Luxon, who has spent the recess week out and about on his “Get New Zealand back on track” tour, turned up to a meeting in Birkenhead, in the seat of Northcote, in Auckland, and in response to a question told the assembled crowd that National “got MDRS wrong”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Christopher Luxon in Birkenhead, Auckland, this week, where he repudiated a housing density policy National had signed up to with the Government in 2021.

Instead, he said, National should be concentrating on “green fields developments” – that is, more new subdivisions. In other words, the old status quo.

In one fell swoop he had undermined a key piece of policy that his deputy and party had backed in the face of criticism from their own party members. And for what? A meeting with a few grumpy people who will likely vote for National anyway.

More importantly, he reopened an issue that clearly exercises some, but was not shaping as a significant election issue. And even if it did sway votes, those would most likely be in favour of ACT.

National is expected to announce a big new housing policy this weekend that will include a lot more than Luxon’s making policy on the run.

Bill McKay National Party leader Christopher Luxon this week said his party previously got in wrong on housing intensification.

But for the party the incident points to a much bigger problem: Luxon’s performance. It is now a definite topic of discussion within National. Not in any leadership change sense, but with a bit of despair – a lot of caucus members think he should be doing better and that he contrasts poorly with ACT’s leader, David Seymour, on the 6pm news.

It is a problem. Luxon has a formidable work ethic and is getting media training, but with the election only months away, the question of whether he is up to it is starting to loom.

Given his successful trajectory until the last few months, it is easy to forget that Luxon is a first-term MP. He is not very experienced. Politics as a job is a profession, but as a practice is a craft. People get better the longer they are politicians, and the more they have faced particular situations and are better able to think on their feet and make quick calls.

Luxon's problem is one of presentation: when under pressure he tends to retreat into business-speak, tired lines or, in the case of the housing density issue, pressed by a mostly friendly audience simply changed a policy and threw his colleagues under the bus.

He is in the unenviable position of having to learn his craft in the heat of an election campaign. His elevation was always risky – he sounded very good on paper to the National Party and, as a new MP, helped to rule a line under the chaos of the immediate post-Key and English years. He got National up to 40% on one public poll before Christmas, but has stalled this year. The coming months will show whether he was the right choice.

The 1News Kantar Poll on Thursday night was good news for Luxon and National, recording the party as three points up to 37%, compared with Labour on 34%. It has National and ACT forming a government with 62 seats in the House of Representatives.

A good showing, but if taken in concert with the other polls, all of which are within a similar margin: it will be a tight election race. There has not been take-off or National pushing up towards the 40% mark in the new year.

And with the suite of issues around – crime, the economy and inflation – these are times that should suit any opposition, but especially National.

Labour insiders also now think that the message “National is the party of cuts” is starting to slowly resonate with voters. They point to Willis’ and Luxon’s position that the Nats would repeal universal free prescriptions as one thing that makes voters more receptive to the general idea that the party would start cutting entitlements.

Meanwhile, Chris Hipkins will attend his first Labour Party congress as leader in Wellington this weekend, giving his first major speech to members since taking the top role.

He is expected to talk about himself a lot more, filling in his personal and political story beyond the Coke and sausage rolls image. He isn't expected to announce any big policies – it would be a little weird a week after the Budget – but he is going to rouse the party faithful.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins holding a news conference in Auckland.

Hipkins continues to lead Luxon in the preferred prime minister ratings, although in all polls the party vote is king.

It will be another outing in the political rebranding of Hipkins as prime minister. And for Labour it will be the weekend in which campaigning really begins.

The heat will really come on to Luxon from the governing party from now on.

One of the advantages of having Hipkins instead of Jacinda Ardern in this election is that he can take it to Luxon in a way that would have been off-brand for Ardern.

That won’t just be like feeling the grumbles from a friendly crowd, turning a policy on its head and undermining colleagues.

It's a tight race, and National knows Luxon needs to hit his straps. It just that it's not clear, at this stage, where those straps are.