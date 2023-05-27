Lifting the anonymity that protects men who rape

Jan Jordan is emerita professor of criminology at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington. She published two books last year exploring the impacts of our patriarchal legacy for women and sexual violence.

This article contains a video of a police interview with convicted rapist Roberto Jaz, which some may find disturbing.

OPINION: Finally, the faces of the two main abusers from the multiple rapes and sexual assaults perpetrated in connection with Christchurch bar Mama Hooch have been made visible.

The men, two brothers, lost their impassioned battle for name suppression. Their offending caused pain and trauma to more than 30 known victims, with more likely to exist.

The shame and self-blame many of those who came forward felt will be keeping many others silent.

It is a curious paradox that, in a society where men remain the most visible faces of power and authority, men who rape lurk in the shadows of anonymity.

Our preoccupation with how the victims of rape behave sees us asking: why did she go there/wear that/flirt/drink/accept drugs/stay silent. Then we wonder why women take so long to come forward, and why most never do.

We know from crime and victimisation surveys that fewer than 10% of rapes are reported to the police, such is the fear, denial, and shame that impacts victims in the aftermath of sexual violence. This makes it likely that the overwhelming majority of rapists are never held to account by anyone for their offending, let alone in a court of law.

David Walker/The Press The Mama Hooch bar where brothers Roberto and Danny Jaz preyed on their victims, for years avoiding scrutiny of their behaviour.

We also know that reporting rape triggers long and arduous processes for victims/survivors to navigate, with the chances of seeing the rapist convicted minuscule.

During the trial the women will be attacked by defence lawyers hellbent on undermining their account, with few qualms about destroying their reputations along the way.

The defendants, meanwhile, can hide behind a smokescreen of character witnesses testifying to their admirable qualities and high standing as good, family men. Their lawyers fight to keep their names and faces out of the media, to maintain their invisibility.

The exposing of Danny and Roberto Jaz was described by some of those they victimised as empowering for them.

SUPPLIED & STUFF Roberto Jaz and his older brother Danny drugged and sexually assaulted numerous patrons of Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. The video above shows Roberto's first interview with police where he lied repeatedly.

They had waited years for their attackers to be publicly identified and for those close to them to hear the harsh realities of these men’s actions.

I was reminded of comments made by women I interviewed who had been victimised by another of New Zealand’s serial rapists, Malcolm Rewa.

Seeing him in court reversed for many the power imbalance they had felt, making him a real, identifiable and now disempowered person.

One said, “I think I was hoping that he would be like some caged animal, wild and horrible. He just looked like this pathetic little man”, while another commented, “I nearly shat myself when I saw him. I thought, ‘You ugly bastard!’ ”.

Being confronted with his image, however, was not always reassuring. Many commented about how difficult they found it to manage media depictions of the case, to open newspapers and be confronted by the man who’d raped them. His presence in their homes felt invasive, a disarming reminder of his earlier intrusion.

I was reminded of this recently when Stuff ran the piece detailing a long-suppressed police report implying many more women had likely been victimised by Rewa.

If I felt accosted by the accompanying iconic photo of this offender being the first media image I saw on a Sunday morning, how would some of the women feel?

This suggests a complexity surrounding where and how the faces of rapists are portrayed. It may indicate, for example, a preference for the media to include a warning being given before, years later, thrusting a rapist’s photo at the top of an article.

123rf Our preoccupation with how the victims of rape behave sees us asking: why did she go there/wear that/flirt/drink/accept drugs/stay silent, writes Jan Jordan. (Stock photograph, posed by a model.)

Preventing rape is obviously vital to avoid the suffering and trauma inflicted by sexual violence. Here again men are curiously invisible.

So much of the prevention advice targets potential victims, urging women to minimise risk, avoid drinking, wear running shoes, walk in well-lit areas, ideally follow a curfew after dark.

Less common are campaigns targeting men, instructing them to curb their drinking and curtail their movements, so they are at less risk of raping women.

As former Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir, once said in response to a police commander suggesting women stay home: “Men are committing the rapes. Let them be put under curfew.”

Danny Jaz, one of the men named yesterday, was the bar manager at Mama Hooch, able to work with security guards to ensure young women’s admittance as patrons.

The combination of sexual entitlement and opportunity placed those women at risk, when professionally his role made him in part responsible for their safety.

A victim advocate from Aviva, Jo Bader, reiterated to RNZ the importance of ensuring bar staff received training to enable them to identify and intervene when spotting inappropriate behaviour occurring.

Her point underscores the importance of a collective responsibility for preventing sexual violence, one that would ideally extend from staff to friends and fellow patrons.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Jan Jordan: Male peership and camaraderie are built on an honour code that becomes profoundly dishonourable when it keeps the perpetrators of sexual violence protected and invisible.

Roberto Jaz’s former partner said she hopes this case will be “a huge wake-up call for men in New Zealand”.

Many will have heard their mates make similar misogynistic remarks about women as the brothers did but, as she observed, she never heard anyone call the pair out.

Male peership and camaraderie are built on an honour code that becomes profoundly dishonourable when it keeps the perpetrators of sexual violence protected and invisible.

All of us have a role to play in ensuring the outing and accountability of those responsible for rape.