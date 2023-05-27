What National's AI advertising image ruckus actually points to

“Trust”' is about to be a central issue in everything we do in an AI-saturated world, says Paul Duignan.

Dr Paul Duignan is a psychologist and media commentator who runs workshops and webinars on the impact of AI.

OPINION: Is the controversy over the National Party using some AI advertising images a storm in a teacup?

After all, it has not committed a heinous crime by putting its toe in the water and using AI-generated images.

But their use has highlighted the question of who, in the age of AI, we can trust in advertising, in politics and in general.

On this particular issue, I suspect the National Party is currently trying to work out how to get out of this unintended own-goal, unbeknown to its leadership, and may backtrack on defending the use of AI images.

Otherwise, every time they put out advertising in this election campaign, the other parties will taunt them with claims that they are untrustworthy.

Regardless of how it plays out, this incident highlights how “trust”' is about to be a central issue in everything we do in an AI-saturated world.

We are about to witness a new landscape where we can no longer rely on what is being represented.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Just as social media was used to disrupt elections, we should expect the same and worse from AIs like ChatGPT, researcher says.

To get a feel for what will be possible in this new world, take a look at the videos showing what the new DragGAN image editing tool can do.

It enables you to change an original picture. You can make a dog move its head so it looks left rather than right, move someone's arm up when it was down, or get them to smile when they were not in the original image.

Imagine unleashing that onto pictures of your political opponents.

It's a fast lesson in the fact that very soon, any image will be able to be made to show anything. Credible-sounding audio will be able to be produced with anyone saying whatever you want them to in their own voice; and, following that, presumably, you will be able to produce a credible-looking video of anyone doing anything.

Welcome to the synthetic informationscape.

Supplied An example of the AI-generated artwork which National used in social media advertising.

During the recent fake news era, many of us have consoled ourselves by believing we could use digital literacy to help us work out what was real and what was not. This approach got us to look for things such as junky websites and images that looked doctored.

Unfortunately, the age of trying to protect ourselves in this way is about to be over.

AI will force us to move digital literacy to an entirely new level. I suspect the message will have to change from “be sceptical about what people say and show you” to a simple “don't bother listening to people you can't trust”.

Humans are used to checking things out with their own eyes before believing them.

Going forward, we will not be able to trust anything we see or hear, and we will probably be forced into only accepting incoming communications from those we trust. Or ones from those who have been vouched for by people we already trust.

Exactly how this will develop is hard to tell, but I suspect people might end up retreating behind a sort of communications moat. One where they protect themselves with AI information guardians they pay for and, because of this, know they can trust.

Interestingly, the traditional media may get a boost from this, in that many of us will figure they have a vested interest in working hard to maintain their brand and credibility.

They will also have another major advantage in this new world. They have boots on the ground. The whole idea of an “eyewitness account” may be about to have a comeback.

For instance, it will be futile to think that a video of a politician saying something is evidence that they said it. However, if a reporter on a traditional news website tells us, “I watched as the PM said...” I think we will be much more likely to believe it is true.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Finance Minister Grant Robertson could at least trust in the veracity of the photo used to illustrate his 2023 Budget – he took it himself.

Another interesting twist on the saga of the AI advertising story is that this year's Budget cover uses a photograph taken by the Minister of Finance himself.

We can assume that Grant Robertson did not want a repeat of the 2019 Budget cover, after it was revealed that the woman and her daughter appearing in the stock image used then had moved to Australia because of the cost of living.

His DIY approach may point to a future where in many documents, those authorising them end up having to include a statement of guarantee “that all images in this document are of real people shown in real situations”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paul Duignan: AI will force us to move digital literacy to an entirely new level.

The National Party is arguing that because people currently use stock images or paid actors in adverts, why is it wrong to use AI-generated ones? Fair enough.

But the point, of course, is that no one ever said that it was right to use stock images and actors to make stuff up in advertising. Advertisers just started doing it.

There might be an ironic twist to moving to a world where any advertiser can use AI to show anyone saying anything. More of us might insist that the only thing advertisers should show is genuine people saying genuine things that they genuinely believe.

While it's a faint hope, I think a lot of us would welcome such a world.