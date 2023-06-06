Verity Johnson: You can't just import the culture wars to win points

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: It all started in a bowls club. That sounds like the start of a golden-girl romcom, where Jane Fonda falls for a charming silver fox and everyone takes their dentures out after a love scene.

But it was actually the start of one of the weirdest political flirtations of the season; Christopher Luxon’s recent attempts to get off with the culture-war club.

Two weeks ago, Luxon tried to charm the radicalised and retired set at a bowls club by arguing that te reo usage in government names was a “problem”.

This cack-handed coquettishness continued with a week of National attacking bilingual road signs - then defending, panicking, and retracting this when it realised that no-one was behind it.

It was morbidly fascinating. Not only because it was such a blatant attempt by National to import the culture wars raging overseas to win votes. But also because it proved how shaky a strategy that is.

Theoretically importing this ideology could work here - we have the same piously irritating Brahmin Left and relentlessly irate Merchant Right here as other countries. National should have been able to use bilingual signs as a culture-war Molotov cocktail to rark everyone up…

Well, no.

Waka Kotahi Examples of proposed bilingual traffic signs in English and reo Māori supplied by Waka Kotahi, now out for public consultation.

All of last week, the most common response I heard to the bilingual road signs debacle was - why are we even talking about this? Sure, some people were very much against it and some people really for it. Yet the thing I heard most was; do it, don’t do it, I don’t care. But why are you trying to make such a big deal out of this?

Time and again, middle NZ proves it’s very hard to inflame. While American mainstream culture seems to flair up continually like a trapped nerve, our middle ground is stubbornly relaxed about… well, everything.

Our instinctive response is a relaxed shrug that’s not so much progressive as permissive. It says do whatever you like, just don’t rock the boat. And that makes the culture wars an ineffective strategy - how do you start a war where most people can’t be arsed fighting?

The wars also rest on the idea that the common-sense common man is under attack from a bunch of pretentious woke liberals. And yes, we have pretentious liberals here too. But it doesn’t necessarily translate to bilingual road signs. Te reo is used by the Government, but you’re also just as likely to find it used in primary schools to teach the colours or casual slang in blue collar environments. (I learnt all my te reo from hanging out in working-class West Auckland.) So it’s harder to frame bilingualism as a boujee onslaught against the ordinary worker and create that sense of class attack that the culture wars need to thrive.

But also, this is just so obviously not a Kiwi fight. It’s an American fight.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “Our instinctive response is a relaxed shrug that’s not so much progressive as permissive.”

A small section of New Zealand, what Stuff’s Glenn McConnell calls the bowls club bubble, is anti-bilingualism. But most Kiwis are actually in favour of more te reo in everyday life. It’s the national language, and using it doesn’t provoke widespread resentment. (Unless you’re in a bubble that already feels attacked, and then you feel like the increased use of te reo is another sign that society is leaving you behind.)

But what does make us resentful is being sold another country’s fight. National did this. It tried to import the ideological equivalent of canned cheese and pass it off as Mainland Colby.

And we took one bite and said “yeah, nah”.