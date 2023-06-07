Kris Faafoi: The campaigning is about to get real. Here's what to expect

When it comes to campaign hoardings it’s all about location, location, location, writes Kris Faafoi.

Kris Faafoi is a government and public relations specialist; a former Labour MP and Cabinet minister; and a former Press Gallery journalist. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: I’ve called it a drag race, many have called it too close to call, more recently it's been labelled grubby, but one thing which cannot be disputed is that election day is just 18½ weeks away.

Who knows how many industrial-action-induced days-off for the nation’s teenagers there will be before “E Day”? But 18 weeks does not feel that far away.

So as a former practitioner, I feel inclined to warn the voting masses of what is about to happen on their doorsteps, street corners and social media feeds. And what to do about it.

READ MORE:

* Kris Faafoi: Budget week inside the Beehive

* Kris Faafoi: The quality of our future leaders depends on examples set today

* Kris Faafoi: My shift from minister to lobbyist is nothing to apologise for



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kris Faafoi: “Content desperately seeking your vote is coming your way.”

For starters, all politics is local.

Generally, I believe that candidates who press the flesh locally, who will argue their case with their voters (even if you don’t like it) should get what they call in sports “full credit”.

There is something lofty about running for office, but the truth is, campaigning is a tough slog. It’s invigorating, but most of the time unforgiving.

Exhibit one – door knocking. It’s a necessary evil of campaigning 101.

Most Kiwis are OK with their politicians knocking on their door, but a lot are not.

I think I have heard every cuss word launched at me on the doorstep, some meant for me, some for my opponents, sometimes all candidates generally.

I especially enjoyed door-knocking in the areas where the data said our support was the lowest. It was amusing how awkward people felt when the person they did not vote for was standing right in front of them. Some turned, some were not for turning.

Also, now that I am not in politics, I am free to say that candidate debates were largely a travelling roadshow of the same people moving around the electorate, solely trying to catch opposing candidates off guard.

So to all the organisers of candidate debates, a quiet suggestion would be to only let genuine audience members ask questions. And a wee hint: if someone is wearing a party rosette or t-shirt, give them a wide berth. Let someone who actually has a genuine question for the candidates have a go.

Street corner meetings are also making their way back. I have seen in recent elections nearly every party go back to the old soapbox technique.

From experience, it’s a mostly positive way for candidates to press the flesh, answer questions, etc.

The downsides are the finger gestures, the weather, and the fact that candidates with loud hailers tend to make noise when they hold street corners.

Hence, I will take this opportunity to apologise to the mother of a newborn in Tawa, who many years ago was not overjoyed that the wee one was awoken by the local MP. A vote lost? Moving on.

We come now to the election chestnut known as candidate hoardings. Ripe for the picking for vandals, but also some creative humour. When it comes to campaign hoardings it’s all about location, location, location.

It sucks having to repair or replace those things. They aren’t cheap. And with security cameras getting cheaper these days I think this year’s campaign could be the first one where culprits actually get caught. If that happens, I am going to enjoy watching those social media feeds.

Which brings me to my final warning to electors. You are going to be bombarded with online posts this election campaign. Whether you’re playing a game on your PS5 or Nintendo, or swiping through some ‘grams (is that what they call it?) of someone else’s overfiltered life – they’re coming for you.

Every political party will be targeting up a storm. Content desperately seeking your vote is coming your way.

So, what is my advice to you with all of this impending electioneering?

Embrace it. Regardless of who might be knocking on your door, shouting on the street corner, or posting about knocking on a door or shouting on your street corner, they’re making an effort.

You can disagree with them on the doorstep, you can unpick their messages on the street corner, but this campaign is also shaping up as quite likely one of the most polarising.

The media are unlikely to be at street corner meetings or on your doorstep, so plenty will be unfiltered.

Yes, the election might be won or lost during a leader’s debate or bad day out on the hustings. But the drag race could come down to the effort that local candidates put into pressing the flesh to either win or retain a seat.

It’s democracy in action. Embrace it.