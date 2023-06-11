Damien Grant: A short history of ACT, from lost cause to historic comeback

David Seymour says the Labour government has failed on housing and crime during his speech on ACT's election campaign launch in Auckland.

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: Back in the summer of 2018, I was the guest speaker at the ACT Party’s Auckland Christmas function.

This was a distinctly suburban affair, in the basement of some pub in Kingsland whose name eludes me. Something like the Goose and Hammer, which gives you the flavour of the event.

I dragooned a few staff and the long-suffering wife along, and together we made up around a fifth of the attendees.

READ MORE:

* ACT Party turns 25 as David Seymour emphasises focus on 'core business'

* David Seymour is a hard ACT for National to follow

* The rise of ACT in 2020 highlights tensions between the party's libertarian and populist traditions



The balance was made up of a handful of cranky libertarians, former Reserve Bank governors along with staff, and relatives of the MP for Epsom.

It is unlikely I was the first pick for the evening’s entertainment, but the party’s polling was somewhere between zero and the margin of error and there wasn’t enough in the tin to afford anyone with actual talent.

David White/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour arrives on stage at the ACT 2023 party conference – the latest step in what Damien Grant reckons will be a historic comeback for the party.

I’m a sucker for lost causes and feel more at home amongst the fringes than the Koru lounge, and in 2018 few causes seemed more hopeless than that of the ACT Party.

I had a wonderful evening, but it raises the question: how did the Association of Consumers and Taxpayers fall so low that they thought getting a self-promoting ex-con running a second-tier insolvency practice in the semi-industrial wastelands of Albany was a good way to pass the time?

ACT is a strange organisation. Formed by former social democrats turned market radicals in Richard Prebble and Roger Douglas, the party emerged from the detritus of the fourth Labour government by those determined to continue the reform agenda they had instigated when they were cabinet members under David Lange.

They were succeeded by Rodney Hide, who was an effective political performer, but it was never really clear what he believed.

Perk-busting got great headlines, but it wasn’t the transformational agenda of the party’s founders, and in 2011 came the disastrous change of leadership from Hide to Brash.

John Selkirk The 2011 press conference when Don Brash, left, took over the leadership of ACT from Rodney Hide.

Don Brash had been a former National leader and when he left the party it was clear he was doing so because John Key wasn’t being true to National’s policies, not that he disavowed those policies.

In his open letter to the Prime Minister when he quit National and sought the ACT leadership, Brash declared that he reached his decision “after watching with mounting dismay the performance of your government”.

Brash was joined by former National cabinet minister John Banks, who ran for Epsom while Brash courted the National Party vote. The two were an odd couple of conservatives trying to lead a small-l liberal party.

Brash hinted he’d like to see marijuana reform. Banks publicity rejected the idea. In the subsequent election the party polled fewer votes than typically turn up to see the Warriors play at Mt Smart, and despite his best efforts to the contrary, National’s Paul Goldsmith nearly won Epsom.

At this point we need to define some terms. It is common to see ACT described as a libertarian party. It isn’t.

The term libertarian can be elastic, but a central tenant of this belief system is the non-aggression principle; it is morally wrong to initiate force. Using violence in self-defence is fine, but in all other respects any form of coercion violates this principle.

This seems lovely, until you appreciate that the collection of taxes becomes difficult, there is no money for pensions or state funded health care, and heroin will be freely available in dairies.

ACT is not, and it never has been, a libertarian party. There are a number of libertarians in their membership, possibly including its leader, but the party has been careful to avoid embracing libertarianism, which is in reality a thought experiment rather than a practical guide for running a country.

Which brings us to Dr Jamie Whyte, who was parachuted from exile in the United Kingdom to lead the party in 2014, along with David Seymour, who was dragged back from Canada to run for Epsom.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Former ACT leader Jamie Whyte – a great philosopher, a gentleman and a terrible politician, in Damien Grant’s summation.

John Banks at this point was mired in scandal concerning electoral allegations regarding his time as Auckland mayor. He was eventually exonerated, but it wasn’t the sort of news the party wanted.

Jamie Whyte is an excellent human being, a great philosopher and a gentleman, so he won’t mind me saying that he was a terrible politician.

The less said about Whyte’s brief tenure the better for all concerned; it was thanks to the indulgence of National and the relentless door-knocking of Seymour that Epsom remained firmly loyal to ACT.

However, at this point ACT was a one-seat party. Like Social Credit, Peter Dunne’s United Future, the Alliance, Mauri Pacific, it was in terminal decline. Souffles, like minor parties, do not rise twice.

And yet, on Monday I joined nearly 700 other punters and paid $50 to watch a resurgent ACT parade an impressive coterie of current and prospective parliamentarians. Not only has the party not died, it is running victory laps.

Stuff Damien Grant: a sucker for lost causes and in 2018, few causes seemed more hopeless than that of the ACT Party.

The reversal has few echoes in political history. In itself this is an incredible achievement.

Although I will write more on this party and its ambitions in the months to come, take a moment to consider the skill, talent and determination required to bring it back from the precipice of extinction to threatening to wrest off National the seat of former Prime Minister Sir Robert Muldoon.

And then contrast this with the political organisation, competence and ability that their potential coalition parties are demonstrating and consider, come coalition time, who will be the ones driving the ship of state?

In politics as in life, final victory will go to the most determined, the better organised and those willing to risk it all to achieve an objective.