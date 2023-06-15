Morgan Godfery: Labour then broke it, Labour now could fix it

Staff and supporters march at the University of Otago over proposed job cuts. (First published 09/05/23)

OPINION: I’ll concede at once that it’s a cliche to blame the Fourth Labour Government and the Fourth National Government for, well, everything - but on this one hear me out.

In the 1980s and 90s, when successive Labour and National governments restructured higher education, introducing student fees and subsidies, the competitive pressure to attract and retain the new student consumers was meant to transform our universities into laboratories of innovation.

Competition, the reformers insisted, would facilitate a range of choices in what student consumers could study. And yet the reality is exactly the opposite: as the years progress choices diminish. At Victoria University, courses as crucial to the university mission as physics and economics face the prospect of fatal cuts. At Otago the study of languages is similarly under threat. At the country’s other universities, the humanities, sciences, and even commerce are hanging on for dear life.

It’s easy to pin the blame on successive vice-chancellors (VCs). At Otago the Acting VC is undertaking a programme to unravel the Shared Services Division, an administrative conglomerate that posts secretarial and other staff to academic and professional departments. It is the darling of Otago’s former VC, who made the case for the reform in 2017 on the bet that it would save $15 million a year and reduce a fattened administrative workforce.

According to the business case, Shared Services would require 526 fulltime equivalents (FTEs), so 160 FTEs would go. Yet in 2020 it had grown to 691 FTEs - enough to cancel out any staff savings the business case had proposed.

In any organisation that distance between promise and reality is, at best, embarrassing and, at worst, career-ending. But in universities it’s hardly unusual.

Under Victoria’s former VC, management spent hundreds of thousands on a doomed campaign to rebrand as the “University of Wellington”. Dozens of universities carry the late Queen Victoria’s name, the VC reasoned, so in a market where attracting and retaining student consumers matters most, surely Victoria University of Wellington required an edge? On that neoliberal logic the rebranding made perfect sense. But for normal people it was an absurdity.

In 2018, as the wasteful rebranding campaign was happening, management at Victoria undertook a programme of voluntary redundancies. Applying normal people logic: surely the money spent on rebranding was better spent keeping people in work?

In a functioning system academics research and teach, and professional staff facilitate it. But in our dysfunctional one it often appears the university’s chief role is as real estate developer.

Private sector CEOs often turn to net present value (NPV) to determine a worthwhile capital investment. On this financial metric an analyst projects future cash inflows and outflows, discounts them to the present day, and adds them together. This accounts for the time value of money and, if the NPV is positive, implies a worthwhile investment. It’s a tremendous tool - in the private sector. But increasingly VCs turn to NPV to justify ever grander investments to attract student consumers. Witness the University of Auckland’s new “wellness” centre - a steel monster sitting comfortably outside the university’s core mission to research and teach, but almost certainly attracts a positive NPV for its current and future rent value.

Meanwhile, neighbouring offices and laboratories degrade.

Academics and students often remind VCs universities are hardly businesses. But the back and forth between righteously angry students and staff, fed up with perpetual cuts supposedly in service to the student consumer, and a normally defensive management, who plead there is no alternative, obscures the Government’s role in structuring the university operating model.

Student unionist Jessica Ye highlights that “in the last decade per-student funding has failed to keep up with rising costs, falling by 20% when compared to the CPI”. Nominally the government subsidises two-thirds of the cost of enrolling and educating a student, and fees the final third. But, as Ye rightly points out, the two-thirds subsidy has dropped dramatically in real terms as successive governments failed to properly fund higher education.

Add the cap on student fees - universities cannot make up the subsidy shortfall with higher fees without government approval - and management must find brutal savings elsewhere.

The only way universities can survive, absent an increase in government funding, is to pursue an ever-increasing roll and ever-decreasing costs. But as the school-leaver cohort shrinks, and birth rates fall dramatically, this is impossible.

VCs might set the university weather from day to day, but the government sets the climate, determining the long-term conditions, trends, and outcomes. The only way universities can survive in this climate is with a dramatic increase in funding. The tiny increase in Budget 2023 was nowhere near enough.

In the 1980s the Fourth Labour government transformed universities for the worse. Will the Sixth transform them for the better?