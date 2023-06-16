Asia is vital to NZ's future, except in our universities

Shibuya in Tokyo; the size and vibrancy of Asia makes it a top priority for many New Zealanders in terms of business and cultural connections, so why are our universities cutting their Asian studies?

Stephen Epstein directs the Asian languages and cultures programme at Victoria University of Wellington, where he is an associate professor. Shin Takahashi is a lecturer in Japanese at the university.

OPINION: In the wake of the pandemic, much of Aotearoa New Zealand's tertiary education system is in crisis.

The government's chronic underfunding of the sector is now coming home to roost in shockingly destructive ways, and, in an attempt to remedy this broken system, many of our universities are implementing redundancies on an unprecedented scale.

Administrators are being pushed to short-term fixes that will cause long-term damage in the name of making their institutions “sustainable”. The destiny of the country is being mortgaged, and this danger is all too clear in what is currently happening to the study of Asia and Asian languages at a tertiary level.

In recent decades, New Zealand universities have slowly and steadily built expertise related to Asia, but that depth of knowledge is now at risk of coming apart in a matter of months.

In the last year, AUT, Otago, Massey, and Victoria University of Wellington have carried out or mooted the sudden – and virtually simultaneous – significant downsizing or even disestablishment of programmes in Japanese, Chinese and Asian Studies as part of attempts to address budgetary shortfalls.

Once gone, such expertise will take years to rebuild and cost the country far more than maintaining what exists.

And yet, an ever-growing portion of the public believes that New Zealand's future is tied to Asia. A recent Asia New Zealand Foundation survey found that as of 2021, even amidst the pandemic, 79% of New Zealanders believed that it was important for us to develop political, economic and social ties with countries in Asia, the highest level ever.

Moreover, if the world has shown us anything over the last three years, it is that current conditions are highly volatile. Decisions taken in reactive mode have come to look unwise with just a few months of hindsight.

But some trends remain clear. Seven of our top 10 trading partners continue to be in Asia.

Surely nobody wants to bet against the Asian region being crucial to New Zealand’s future. Nonetheless, underfunding and a lack of a coordinated and coherent national strategy is forcing ad hoc decisions at each individual institution.

Feng Li/Getty Images China’s President Xi Jinping, pictured in front of a People’s Liberation Army Guard of Honour, is driving policies which are forcing many countries to reassess their relationship with China.

Current discussions of decoupling from the People's Republic of China, consternation over Xi Jinping's authoritarian politics, and an antipathy to China’s hard-line zero covid approach may have occasioned a drop in global zeal to study Mandarin. But this likely temporary downturn should certainly not serve as an excuse to eviscerate Chinese programmes.

If tensions continue to increase and we are increasingly forced to walk The China Tightrope, as Sam Sachdeva has recently put it, we will require homegrown approaches – and expertise – that emphasise Aotearoa New Zealand’s values and views.

Furthermore, many people need regular reminders that Asia is not simply China, as obvious as this may seem. Interest in the Japanese language has held its own internationally, and the uptake of Korean has been a remarkable success story in many countries.

New Zealand cannot afford to be left behind, but that is a prospect we now face.

Consider in this regard the simultaneous loss of Indonesian at VUW and the University of Auckland two decades ago for budgetary reasons: how many opportunities have we missed since then to pursue fruit-bearing connections with our closest Asian neighbour, the fourth-largest country in the world, and a vibrant democracy with a growing economy?

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Trade Minister Damien O’Connor against a Chinese flag backdrop during the 2022 China NZ Business Summit. Seven of our top trading partners are in Asia, headed by China at number one.

The question bears pondering as we also contemplate our economic dependence on China and the attendant issues that has brought with it.

Our future depends on young people coming up through the ranks who will be able to connect New Zealand with the Asian region. Colleagues overseas have expressed incredulity that we are collectively cutting rather than expanding related expertise.

One factor in these cuts, it seems, is that inadequate government funding has led some university administrators to focus on the number of those who major in Asian studies or an Asian language. But this approach ignores that Asian studies courses in our universities have a broader purpose than training majors.

For students from other fields such as international business or development studies – students who will represent New Zealand on a global stage – such courses are their primary opportunity to understand the region better and the lenses through which New Zealand engages with it.

Additionally, at university many students study a heritage language in order to have the formal training that will allow them to pursue careers in which they serve as a bridge between New Zealand and Asia. Amidst New Zealand's changing demographics, the elimination of Asian studies sends a message to Asian New Zealanders that they are not as valued as other communities.

During the pandemic we had hoped to protect ourselves as Fortress New Zealand, but as we have seen, that could never be a long-term strategy.

The removal of Asian studies and Asian language programmes across the board will soon come back to haunt us, as this radically short-term orientation leaves us more isolated, more ignorant and less competitive.

If multiple tertiary institutions simultaneously cut a field that is still in demand, it leaves opportunities for those who remain. It would be a particular tragedy if these opportunities are taken up outside of Aotearoa.

Most disturbing of all, perhaps: if in the end we have to outsource our understanding of the Asian region to others, especially in an era of fake news and sophisticated propaganda, we will truly be playing with fire.