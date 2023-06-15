In defence of defence lawyers: the heavy toll of defending sex crime

“Fundamentally, the role of the defence lawyer is to preserve the presumption of innocence and to ensure a fair trial,” the authors write.

Chris Wilkinson-Smith and Annabel Cresswell are the president and vice-president, respectively, of the Criminal Bar Association

OPINION: It is interesting to note, in recent criminal trials in the media, that the public still seem quick to believe that criminal defence lawyers both enjoy the prospect of cross-examining complainants in rape cases, and have a casual disregard for their wellbeing and feelings.

In fact, by and large defence lawyers dread these cases, and go to great lengths to ensure the job is done to the best of their ability, while still carrying the burden of their client’s stress, long preparation hours, judicial scrutiny during the trial, and public condemnation.

The Criminal Bar Association represents criminal lawyers, both prosecutors and defence lawyers. In our experience, most do not happily prosecute or defend sexual violation cases. It is a thankless task, and is carried out mainly as a service.

The vast majority of that work is publicly funded through the crown prosecution system or legal aid. Those payments are modest compared with general legal work and do not reflect the stress and negative publicity that often comes with these cases.

The defence lawyer is often singled out for criticism. Fundamentally, the role of the defence lawyer is to preserve the presumption of innocence and to ensure a fair trial. The defendants are presumed innocent, but that is meaningless if they are not accorded a fair trial with lawyers willing to take their case. Further, the defence lawyer, by law, has a duty to protect a client from conviction.

David Unwin/Stuff Chris Wilkinson-Smith, president of the Criminal Bar Association.

There is no accepted scientific technique to decide who is telling the truth, who is telling lies, who is mistaken, and all the possibilities in-between. Presumably, honesty and dishonesty is distributed evenly across genders.

In simplistic terms, juries are often confronted with a “he said, she said” collision of conflicting narratives. There may be peripheral evidence of what was said or done before and after the incident that can assist a jury, but ultimately this is the situation presented to a jury.

However, the fundamental problem of proof beyond reasonable doubt in these cases often arises from the fact that the only people at the scene are the complainant and the defendant.

The CBA supports measures to reduce the stress on complainants giving evidence, but this cannot be at the expense of the fundamental function of a trial to test whether the evidence is sufficient for conviction, and then punishment.

Nina Weil/Stuff The Mama Hooch rape trial of Danny and Roberto Jaz has led to renewed debate over the trial rules for sex offenders and the stress this places on victims.

As one of the leading legal scholars of the 20th century, Professor John Henry Wigmore, wrote: “Cross-examination is the greatest engine ever invented for the discovery of truth.”

The curtailment of relevant cross-examination is anathema to a fair trial. A defendant expects their lawyer to fearlessly pursue their case. That necessarily requires a complainant to be challenged. Cross-examination should cover any circumstances that logically call into question the complainant’s statement.

Lawyers often reluctantly take sexual violence cases because of the personal toll they take. The expectation of the complainant and supporters are heavy on the prosecutor’s shoulders. Likewise, the expectations and hopes of the defendant facing conviction and lengthy prison time weigh heavily on defence counsel. More and more senior and experienced defence lawyers are refusing to defend sexual violence crimes at jury trial level. Crown prosecutors on a steady roster of rape cases risk burnout.

After a long day in court, defence lawyers sometimes face open hostility, hate mail and abuse outside court, after taking every step they can to give both their client and the complainant the fairest day in court possible.

Unknown Annabel Cresswell, an Auckland barrister and vice-president of the Criminal Bar Association.

Defence lawyers do not relish the task they have, but believe in justice and fairness. Like all lawyers, they have an obligation to uphold the rule of law. This means it is the job of defence lawyers to ensure that the police, prosecutors, and indeed the judge are allowing a fair trial.

That job is not easy in the context of trials that involve allegations of sexual offending, where the allegations are abhorred by the public. The old saying remains true: people hate defence lawyers until they need one. Then they are their best friend.