How we can realise the huge potential of genetic modification technology

Protesters in protective suits during a lunchtime protest against the use of genetically engineered food in Newmarket, Auckland in 1999.

Professor Peter Dearden is a geneticist who studies insects, especially bees. He is Director of Genomics Aotearoa and Head of Biochemistry at the University of Otago.

OPINION: Genetic engineering in New Zealand is strongly regulated. Low-risk work in contained laboratories is allowed but under challenging and expensive conditions.

Beyond this, while there is no actual ban on field trials and the eventual release of genetically modified (GM) organisms, the requirements, consents and consultation make it such that nobody has embarked on that process.

This situation comes out of the Royal Commission on GM, which reported in 2001. The main directive was that we should proceed carefully, taking a case-by-case approach to each GM organism. That ‘proceeding carefully’ hasn’t happened.

Since the report, science has sped ahead overseas, and new technologies, such as gene editing, which can achieve genetic modification more cleanly, have been invented, used, rolled out and commercialised. While all that went on, our system of regulation hasn’t changed, and despite the real benefits that the technology might bring, we have ignored them.

Why is change needed?

You might argue that the current situation is desired, that using GM is a risk that we don’t need to engage in. Such arguments ignore the benefits. All new technologies have risks and benefits, and we should become adept at assessing them and making informed decisions. The current regulatory settings don’t allow this to happen, not because the regulators aren’t interested in them, but because the road to field trials and releases is so long, nobody bothers.

Is that OK? I would say that given the massive stress climate change, in all its forms, is having on Aotearoa New Zealand’s biology-based economy, our health system, and our treasured native environments, we need tools we can use to protect and mitigate. Why do we tie the hands of our excellent biological scientists when we face a crisis that biology may have answers for?

AgResearch’s GM ryegrass is an example of this. This technology, on trial in other parts of the world, is said to reduce carbon emissions and increase productivity. If proved effective, this could be of huge benefit. Other examples include novel methods to control the increasing numbers of invasive species and damaging pests in the country and ways to stop wilding pines by blocking reproduction in pine plantations. I for one would be glad to stop having hay fever due to pine pollen, an unused by-product of pine trees.

Supplied AgResearch scientists are running GM ryegrass trials in the United States. AgResearch’s Dr Luke Cooney, left, and a US researcher are shown using equipment that measures photosynthesis in the grass during a preliminary trial last year.

In health the situation is odd. It turns out that the regulations allow us to make GM humans, and this technology is being used, in New Zealand, very effectively to treat leukaemia. The benefit here is obvious, and the risk small to absent.

Alongside all of this is the effect the regulation has had on innovation. Much of our funding in New Zealand takes into account how new technologies and ideas might be applied. With the current settings, they can’t, which means they are not often funded. The system ensures the best ideas using GM that might support Aotearoa NZ’s aspirations can’t get off the ground to even be tested. This sends smart, talented early-career people, as well as companies wanting to use GM, away from New Zealand.

What is proposed?

What the National Party is proposing is not clear. It says it will reduce the regulatory burden on GM, but there are few details. While I agree we need to change the regulatory settings, we DO still need to regulate new technologies and ensure the benefits of use are there for New Zealanders.

I would also be keen for this potential change in regulation NOT to be a political football. The science here has huge potential benefits for New Zealand. If GM regulation becomes a political issue I suspect we will end up with poor regulation. Cool heads and careful thought are needed here, because we need to balance regulation such that those who take the risk, no matter how small, receive the benefits.

What I think we need

There is huge potential in GM technologies to help Aotearoa NZ. We need to develop a regulatory system that allows us to assess the risks and benefits of each application of GM technology, rather than no regulation at all.

Crucially, if the benefits are large and the risk small, we need a system that allows us, as a nation, to take those benefits. Let’s stop regulating new biology by whether it is GM or not, but by what it achieves, what its risks and benefits are, and if it is fit for purpose. Regulate the organism, not the technology used to make it.

Supplied Professor Peter Dearden: “We need to develop a regulatory system that allows us to assess the risks and benefits of each application of GM technology, rather than no regulation at all.”

No-one would suggest we should regulate the building industry by what tools it uses. We regulate it by what it produces: Is it safe? Is it secure? Is it fit for purpose?

We also need to recognise that our unique environment, farming systems and climate make the solutions that will work here different from overseas. We need an active research sector to come up with solutions for problems here that benefit Aotearoa NZ and all New Zealanders.

We have a biology-based economy and threatened but treasured ecosystems. We need our biological scientists to find future solutions to our problems. GM is one tool to do that. Let's give it a go.