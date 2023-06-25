Damien Grant: A wealth tax is 'woke rubbish', which is why we'll eventually get one

Green co-leader James Shaw unveiled a wide ranging tax and welfare plan, costing $10 billion each year. It would be funded by wealth taxes, and a corporate tax hike.

OPINION: The problem with many presentations is that the person doing the presenting is more concerned with impressing than informing you.

This problem is often exacerbated at an industry conference, where I spent much of last week in a desperate attempt to rack up enough professional development hours to meet the regulatory requirements of my profession.

You can observe how disengaged the audience is by the number of heads bowed in prayer towards their phones rather than eyes raised to the pulpit.

Bear with me: this column is about how the Green Party’s policies will destroy our economy and all this is relevant. Probably.

Anyway, by day three I was playing computer games on my phone when David Friar, a partner at Bell Gully, a chap who I usually encounter when he is taking legal action against me, lit up the screen with Lego.

The novelty was enough to capture the room’s attention, but here is the lesson for all other conference presenters; Friar wasn’t there to show off how clever he was, although that was a by-product. He wanted to impart some knowledge to those still grinding out CPD hours at the tail end of a gruelling conference.

Friar’s remit was developments in insolvency case law; not sexy, but a presentation is like a column – you are asking a large number of people to give you time. I find it unconscionable how many, when given that opportunity, believe that is an appropriate time to dazzle the audience with a sales-pitch dressed up as some prolonged Ted talk.

My enthusiasm for Friar’s topic was, perhaps, enhanced because he covered one of my cases and presented me as a Lego Batman. I mean, how can a chap not appreciate that?

But let’s get back on topic. Intermeshed with the war stories, overseas luminaries and an entertaining after-dinner talk from Ben Hurley, was a parade of speakers making an earnest display of fidelity to climate change and the new ideology of ESG. Environmental, Social and Governance, for the disengaged.

ESG is a fancy ideology telling firms how they should run their companies in order to get the approval of 21-year-old activists who have never been responsible for making payroll, don’t know a balance sheet from a badger, and whose idea of sustainability is carrying a battery to charge their phone in the afternoon.

Now, I don’t have a problem with ESG. Private firms can do whatever they wish, and if consumers wish to reward or punish those who embrace this philosophy, that is no concern of mine.

What was interesting, and what is relevant to this week’s column, is how many of my peers were pledging allegiance to these beliefs.

I mean, I know these folks. Well, I know the type. I’m not popular in the insolvency profession, so I don’t get invited to the inner-sanctum, where they kiss the rear-end of a dead stoat while chanting Aramaic hymns (or so I am told). It will shock no one that I am not a member of the Northern Club.

However, middle-aged sedentary, balding men with fading eye-sight, such as myself, are not interested in climate change, ESG, email signature pronouns or any of the other fads we, in private, label “woke rubbish”.

So why do we see so many of these Steve Ballmer look-a-likes pretending that they do, and what is the long-term impact of this?

The answer is game theory. If you, like me, believe that ESG is foolish, that Milton Friedman’s shareholder primacy model should be the only focus of a board, then you will find that respectable institutions will prefer not to deal with you; which, as a libertarian, I hold is their absolute right.

Alternatively, if you claim that saving the Hector’s dolphin is a focus of your business, and you are so committed to being carbon-neutral that you re-use teabags and paper towels, your firm will acquire a halo-effect.

It costs nothing to mirror the platitudes required for compliance, and if naming your corporate meeting rooms after a native insect and flying the pride flag in June ensures you remain eligible for government work, why not?

Ideas do not always spread because they are good. They are adopted if it is rational for people to hold and advance them.

If there is a cost to pointing out that the emperor isn’t wearing anything other than a sheen of goosebumps, only an idiot, columnist, or child will state the obvious.

Which is why the Greens’ adoption of a wealth tax and a universal basic income matters.

These ideas are awful, but that is not what will stop them. A business leader who steps forward and embraces a wealth tax, as some did recently, will be rewarded as being courageous, compassionate and commendable.

Likewise, those willing to stand before a microphone and endorse a universal basic income will receive garlands and applause.

Business is not immune to the pressures that exist in media and academia. Being seen to hold progressive views is rewarded, while having conservative ones, in the current environment, comes at a cost.

Executives, who are merely custodians of other’s capital, probably feel they have no agency in any event. People respond to incentives.

The suffragettes were once considered extremists, and in the context of their times, they were. So too was the nuclear-free movement, those pushing to end the legal restrictions on homosexuality, and demanding that state hospitals assign treatment based partly on whakapapa. And yet all of these have become policy.

Ideas matter and some take on sufficient momentum that their implementation becomes inevitable.

The idea of a universal basic income is still struggling to gain momentum, but

It may not happen overnight, or in the next electoral cycle, but a wealth tax is coming.