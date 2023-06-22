Before we lower the voting age, we need to do better at understanding our democracy

Sir James Prendergast, a former chief justice who notoriously dismissed the legal standing of Māori and the Treaty, and is often criticised for having set in motion decades of injustice as a consequence.

Seamus Lohrey is a law and public relations student at the University of Waikato, the deputy editor for Nexus student magazine, a recent secondary school graduate, and is involved in tertiary student politics.

OPINION: “We have an extremely low level of civic virtue in New Zealand, and we have a lot of ignorance about how the system works.”

Former prime minister and lead constitutional academic Sir Geoffrey Palmer said this in 2017, when asked about Aotearoa's lack of knowledge about the Treaty of Waitangi.

The lack of awareness of New Zealand's constitutional arrangements, or this “ignorance” as Palmer puts it, comes from an inadequacy in our civics education and risks the freedoms we enjoy in our democratic society.

My question is, should we be lowering the voting age to 16 if our existing voters don't understand the core values of our democratic system? The answer is best prefaced by a look at the widespread disregard of one of the most pivotal legal decisions in our early history.

The case is Wi Parata v Bishop of Wellington, which our third Chief Justice, the Hon Sir James Prendergast, heard.

Kent Blechynden Constitutional expert Sir Geoffrey Palmer is one who has bemoaned the lack of knowledge among New Zealanders about how our democratic systems operate.

Let's set the scene. In 1848, Ngāti Toa gifted land to the Anglican Church under an agreement that the church would build a school upon it. It didn't, and turned to the Crown for a grant over the land.

Ngāti Toa, understandably outraged by these knives of betrayal planted firmly in their back, took to court. More specifically, Wi Parata did it on their behalf.

Among other causes, they looked to see whether these mentioned actions were inconsistent with the Treaty, a document only signed eight years before the gifting of the land.

In court, Prendergast, the then leading member of our judiciary, labelled Māori "primitive barbarians" who did not have the legal system or sufficient societal structures to have the sovereignty to enter into a treaty. Therefore, this founding document was a "simple nullity".

The implications of that, many argue, are still present today.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF The Supreme Court has declared that the current voting age of 18 is unjustified discrimination, boosting the argument to consider lowering the age to 16. Video first published November 21 2022.

When we see Māori communities substantially misrepresented in poverty rates, we see the impact of Prendegast's "nullity" 175 years after his ruling.

When we see acts that outweigh inherent Māori rights with “public interest”, we see the decision in action today.

Yet, despite the significance of this case, we learn nothing about it in high schools. As a recent secondary school graduate, my education on the Treaty was about the mistranslated document and its misunderstandings because of this. It ended there.

We were never taught why this document was not still prevalent in every aspect of society despite its signing having a whole holiday dedicated just to it. It took a $32,000 law degree to learn about it instead.

It's more than this historical decision; this case merely enhances the argument of insufficient civics education in Aotearoa.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff While Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern supported a new history curriculum in high schools, and argued that any lowering of the voting age needed to be accompanied by improvements in civics education.

Democracy is more than just "one person, one vote": it should safeguard human rights, protect minorities, address injustice, and provide equal access to national assets, among other things.

Without understanding our democratic system's basic principles, voters are not best set up to make their most informed and responsible decisions.

Lowering the voting age requires comprehensive civic education as a compulsory part of the high school curriculum.

While in office, Jacinda Ardern outlined that she wouldn't rule out lowering the voting age but stated we needed to "get civics education right first" and "support our young people to learn about politics."

This quote during the 2020 election campaign prefaced some changes to education around our electoral processes.

However, it has proven to not be enough, as students continue to struggle to understand what democracy truly is.

Unknown/Supplied Seamus Lohrey: Without understanding our democratic system's basic principles, voters are not best set up to make their most informed and responsible decisions.

Learning about democracy at university is too late. Many high-school graduates do not attend university, and even for those that do, only a few discuss this topic at length.

While the foundation of our democratic system is our electoral system, it does not end there. Not even close.

So, the most critical aspect to consider before lowering the voting age is not whether young people have the appropriate rationale to make decisions. It starts at an even more basic level in looking at whether the New Zealand education system has set them up well enough to understand the history, responsibilities and values that constitute our democracy.