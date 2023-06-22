Ben Thomas: Government is back to 'picking winners' as a strategy

Michael Wood's resignation as Government minister comes as new failures to declare conflicts of interest come to light.

OPINION: Michael Wood, one of Labour’s most competent ministers but undone by failing to declare pecuniary interests, could stand as a warning to government ministers about playing the share market.

His now former colleagues in Cabinet might wish to take note. With news that the taxpayer is about to become the co-owner of two small skifield businesses, the Government’s economic strategy more and more resembles a bored day trader gambling their spare cash on Sharesies.

Like the legions of housebound Warren Buffetts who downloaded share trading apps during the pandemic, the Government first put its toe gently into the water by negotiating bespoke support arrangements though Covid for targeted tourism businesses outside the wage subsidy scheme. The main qualification seemed to be the (high) profile of the business.

Now the taxpayer is poised to become part-owner of two commercial skifield operations arising out of the failure of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts. They join a bursting portfolio of recent investments including a bet on the nascent video game industry, and a nine-figure “partnership” with one of the country’s largest greenhouse gas emitters.

Like the app traders, ministers could be heeding advice to “buy the dip” with Ruapehu, although in the wake of the current operator’s insolvency it may be more like buying a plunge down a ravine.

The ski business strategy and the choice of commercial partners does not seem to be based on anything more sophisticated than the need to present an answer to media questions about an iconic destination at press conferences.

This impulse purchase is thus perhaps the clearest example yet of the Government’s return to “picking winners” as an economic strategy.

But the Government, in addition to being an investor, is also the largest economic actor in New Zealand. Unlike punters perusing racing form, or day traders on the apps, the Government picking winners can be self-fulfilling.

Businesses that are favoured by government get a leg up on their competitors, and can stave off new market entrants. The Government doesn’t identify winners, in other words, it creates them. The corollary, of course, is that businesses that are not picked for government support are losers.

And the invariable consequence of this is that businesses develop an over-reliance on government, which leads to worse outcomes for the economy, consumers and often even the government favourites themselves.

This is at least in part what National leader Christopher Luxon alluded to when he said that the country had lost the plot, and must become more ambitious and aspirational. Looking for government handouts is neither.

Luxon also said as a country we’ve lost our mojo. It inadvertently recalled the perennial debate of the political classes over whether Wellington has lost its own mojo.

It’s a pointless debate: Wellington has obviously in some important respects lost its mojo. The major risk for New Zealand as a whole is that Wellington is slowly getting it back thanks to government bet-making.

Let me explain. One of the key pieces of evidence, introduced by former Prime Minister John Key, that Wellington as dying as a city was the departure of business and corporate head offices. But the reality is that’s a good thing.

This migration was the slow culmination of reforms dating back to the 1980s to dismantle the centralised and protectionist New Zealand economy.

That’s because businesses will tend to decide on their location based on what’s more beneficial to their bottom line. It could be proximity to inputs, suppliers, workforce, investors or, especially, customers.

The only things Wellington is close to are politicians and public servants. And so if businesses relocate their headquarters in the capital, it suggests they can get a better return on investment by lobbying government than improving their products or opening up new markets. Wellington’s gain is the country’s loss in this respect.

Metaphorically and financially of course, Wellington has already moved much closer to business. This year Grant Robertson announced a 20% “tax rebate” (really a lump sum payment) for the games development industry, to match the exorbitant subsidies currently given to film production.

The Government also paraded a $140 million “partnership” with NZ Steel to pay for expensive plant which will encourage steel recycling and cut greenhouse gas emissions, rather than rely on the market mechanisms of the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Handing over money in one-on-one agreements with firms, in other words, is going great. But policy design that involves more than just reaching into the consolidated account seems to be faltering.

The prime minister had to rework his centrepiece budget promise of 20 hours’ free childcare for 2-year-olds on Monday, barely a month after it was announced. His ministers and their officials had not checked with the early childhood sector whether their huge $1.2 billion spending promise could feasibly work. In the event, some centres said it could drive them to the wall.

Time will tell if there was more due diligence done on the skifields.