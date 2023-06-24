With fuel prices set to soar next week, Z Energy's boss offers his view

Workers at Z petrol stations often face abuse from customers, yet still turn up every day with a smile.

Lindis Jones is chief executive of Z Energy.

OPINION: From July 1, the fuel tax subsidy that has helped New Zealanders ease costs at the petrol pump since March 2022 will come to an end.

Buying fuel is an essential expense to keep Aotearoa moving. When prices go up, it can have a significant impact on household budgets and business bottom lines.

We acknowledge that any increase in energy price is unwelcome. Like any business in Aotearoa, Z Energy isn’t immune to these cost increases. The costs to operate our network, such as employing 2000 staff and maintaining safe and secure fuel supply has increased significantly in the last few years.

The impending reintroduction of fuel excise duty for petrol is likely to result in a significant increase in petrol prices across the country by 29 cents per litre, including GST.

Unlike diesel, which has road user charges collected separately, the fuel excise duty on petrol is set by government and collected at the pump. We pass these taxes directly through to the government – Z does not clip the ticket.

While prices are ultimately set in a very competitive market, Z has no choice other than to pass this cost increase on. Profit margins from selling fuel are very slim. For every dollar of petrol you buy at Z, around 1 cent of that is profit.

Understandably, frustration about prices is directed at us and at other fuel retailers. Frontline site staff are particularly affected, being confronted daily even though they have no direct responsibility.

We ask that as this increase is passed through, please don’t take frustrations out on them, regardless of which fuel retailer you choose.

The reality of the situation is that 41% of the price you pay at the pump is made up of taxes – the fuel excise duty, ACC levies, the Emissions Trading Scheme, and of course GST. For those in Auckland, the regional fuel tax is additional to this.

The cost to purchase fuel on the international market, and then import it to our remote island nation represents about 50% of the petrol pump price.

The remaining 10% goes towards helping us to maintain a safe and reliable supply of fuel.

Our operating costs go into ensuring we provide clean, well-lit, and safe service stations. It also goes into the $24 million investment we’ve made in safety and security measures to ensure our 2000 site staff – and our customers – are protected.

On top of that, it costs us around $100 million each year to maintain the fuel supply infrastructure, and more again to invest in the EV charging infrastructure that will support our customers in the transition to low-carbon transport.

We do not hide from our intent to operate a profitable and sustainable business. This ensures we can maintain the infrastructure, play our part through community and environmental initiatives, and make further investments in low-carbon infrastructure to support New Zealand’s transition.

Against this background we remain committed to ensuring our customers get a fair deal at the pump, particularly as the cost of living remains a big concern for many New Zealanders.

While there are some options like trying to drive less, using public transport, or walking, I recognise that is not an option for everyone. If you can’t avoid the car for longer trips, ensuring it is well-maintained, with correctly inflated tyres, clean oil, and a healthy engine all contribute to fuel efficiency.

Another tool is using price comparison apps like Gaspy – depending on your preferences as a customer, there are lots of ways to shop around to get the best deal.

Many fuel retailers – Z included – have developed tools to help customers get the best deal. For us, it’s the Sharetank feature in our app, which enables customers to pre-purchase up to 1000L of each fuel grade.

We know that buying fuel is a need and not a want. As the chief executive of New Zealand’s largest fuel retailer, Z is committed to keeping New Zealanders moving and we don’t take the trust New Zealanders place in us lightly.