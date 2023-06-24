The egg shortage is our opportunity to make better choices

Atom Em and Summer Jayne are animal advocates and educators.

OPINION: In early June, around 50 animal advocates gathered on Wellington’s waterfront to commemorate National Animal Rights Day, an event observed worldwide to remember the estimated tens of billions of land animals, and the vast number of sea animals (put at over 1 trillion by some estimates), killed for food every year.

Participants in the memorial ceremony cradled the bodies of one-day-old male chicks which had been “humanely” gassed in accordance with New Zealand’s animal welfare laws.

The code of welfare states that male chicks, deemed a waste product of egg production, can be killed by gassing or maceration. The animals held during the ceremony were given names and respectful burials.

Eggs are a staple of the Kiwi diet, and the current shortage is a result of a combination of factors.

Underlying the change is the public’s increasing awareness of animal welfare and animal rights. The regular supply of eggs in our supermarkets has also been affected by a legislative change forcing the egg industry to switch from battery cages to colony cages, and the decision of leading supermarket chains to stock exclusively barn-raised and free-range eggs.

Ella Bates-Herman/Stuff The price of eggs has been soaring, but animal advocates Atom Em and Summer Jayne argue that there are alternatives.

This has involved increased costs and resource consent issues for the egg industry. There have also been issues caused by Covid-19 policies, as well as an international spike in animal feed prices. It is not widely known that approximately half of the world’s grain and bean production is grown as “feed” for farmed animals instead of food for people, and this is one of the contributing factors to world hunger.

As well as gassing and grinding of newly hatched male chicks, this industry is responsible for numerous other practices that cause suffering and pain to farmed hens.

Chickens naturally can live for 10 years or more, but even on egg farms with the very best animal welfare practices, hens may be sent to slaughter around 14-18 months old, when they’re no longer “economically viable” to exploit for their eggs.

We see the current shortage of eggs as an opportunity to learn about egg alternatives, a move that will lead to a number of positive benefits.

Supplied Chickens can live for more than 10 years, but those reared for egg farms have a much shorter life.

Replacing chickens’ eggs with “chicken-free egg”, while laughable just a few years ago, is gaining popularity and acceptance.

From baking to omelettes, more ethical, more sustainable and healthier egg-free options are easier than ever to find.

Compared to two eggs, you’ll find more protein in a bagel with 100g of hummus, or 1 cup of cooked beans or lentils, or 2½ slices (100g) of multi-grain bread, or even 100g of air-popped popcorn.

The myth that humans need animal-derived protein or any other animal-derived nutrients, has long been disproven. The American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has concluded that “vegan diets are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide benefits for the prevention and treatment of certain diseases”.

They state that plant-based diets “are appropriate for all stages of the life cycle, including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, childhood, adolescence, older adulthood, and for athletes”. World champion tennis player Novak Djokovic eats a mostly plant-based diet.

Stuff Atom Em (left) and Summer Jayne: The current egg shortage is an opportunity for us all to create a better Aotearoa.

Data from the Ministry for the Environment shows that about half of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions are from animal agriculture; that’s more than twice as much greenhouse gas emissions as all our transportation combined.

Several studies have shown that eating lower on the food chain can reduce one’s environmental “foodprint” significantly, to a fraction of consuming “local” and “organic” products.

An ethical, animal-free diet will improve New Zealanders’ health, reduce their environmental footprint, help the global climate crisis, and even mitigate social inequity in this country. The current egg shortage is an opportunity for us all to create a better Aotearoa.