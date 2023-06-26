Let's not waste energy debating the entitlement age for NZ Super

Increasing the age of eligibility for the state pension in France led to protests that were literally fiery; but in New Zealand, there is no need for any such angst, or any actual change, argues Ralph Stewart.

OPINION: Once again, the battle lines have been drawn on the age of eligibility for New Zealand superannuation. It happens every election year.

On the issue of raising the age from its current 65-years-old, our previous two prime ministers said: “not on my watch”. And the country breathed a sigh of relief.

However, this election cycle National came out swinging early, pledging to increase the age of eligibility to 67, but not starting until 2037. ACT would also increase it to 67, gradually but starting as soon as possible. Labour has promised to stick with 65.

A debate over a two-year increase from 65 to 67, particularly if it’s merely a placeholder for some far-off future date, feels like misspent political energy right now.

Firstly, NZ Super is currently affordable and it’s hard to see it becoming a huge drag on the economy in the foreseeable future.

Secondly, raising the age by two years over two decades will result in close to zero savings anyway, as we’ll all be living longer. Which makes all of the above feel like posturing rather than policy.

We know meddling with the age of eligibility can be emotive and politically dangerous – just ask France. So, if the stakes are high and the payoffs low, perhaps we should concentrate on issues where we really need bang for our buck right now – like infrastructure, health, education, cost of living…

There is no “official retirement age”

It’s common to see the age of eligibility referred to as the official retirement age, but that’s something of a misconception. Let’s be clear, no one’s locking us out of the workplace on our 65th birthday. Kiwis can retire whenever we like.

Or, whenever we like and can realistically afford to. Sixty-five is simply the age at which we can start collecting NZ Super.

In reality, whether by choice or necessity, almost a quarter (24%) of New Zealanders over 65 are still working, according to Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission’s 2019 review of retirement income policies. And in the politically contested territory between 65 and 69, close to half (44%) still have jobs.

That compares to 10% of the UK’s over 65s still employed, 12% in Australia and 19% in the US. It seems we’re more likely than most to choose working longer over no longer working.

Can we afford it?

Essentially, the only argument for upping the age of eligibility from 65 is the affordability of NZ Super, which is paid for by today’s taxpayers. Estimating the true cost of a state pension over time involves forecasting as accurately as possible our long-term economic growth, future tax rates, demographics and how long we’ll live. No easy task.

According to OECD data, NZ Super accounts for around 5.1% of our GDP (less in net terms since it’s taxed) compared to an average of 7.7% across the OECD. This is expected to rise to around 7.9% of NZ’s GDP by 2060.

In other words, in nearly 40 years’ time the cost of NZ Super will be around what the OECD average is today.

A glance at the table above shows we’re at the lower end for age of eligibility, but also for state pension costs as a proportion of GDP.

Sure, we have neither the populations nor economic firepower of many of our OECD peers. But, it’s hard to argue that we currently have a superannuation affordability issue in New Zealand, or will have one in the medium term.

Down the road

Many will point further into the future – won’t NZ Super be starting to look less affordable in 20 or 30 years? Probably.

However, right here, right now, New Zealand has social, economic, and structural challenges coming out our collective ears. Let’s focus on those, rather than spending time and resources changing a policy that won’t be even a drop in the ocean in a couple of decades.

Increasing the age of eligibility in 20 years’ time is the political equivalent of treading water. A 67-year-old in 2043 can expect to live at least two years’ longer than they might now, therefore placing the same burden on the tax system (aka the cost of NZ Super).

There’s also the matter of not knowing now what we might need then.

In 20 years, a two-year bump in the age of eligibility for NZ Super might prove to be a band-aid on what really needs a couple of stitches.

Perhaps we should spend more time talking about how to address the savings gap between the lifestyle people aspire to in retirement and the money they have to fund it. But that’s a tale for another time.

For now, changing the age of eligibility is a small can and the road is long. We can afford to kick it for a bit longer while we tend to more pressing concerns.