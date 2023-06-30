What just happened in Russia, and other mysteries this week

While rebuking the revolt's leaders, Putin must keep the Wagner Group mercenaries and their supporters onside.

OPINION: Russia has now illegally invaded Russia.

It's hard to blame Nato for this invasion, although conspiracy theorists will try to say that Nato's support for Ukraine drove Russia so crazy, it invaded itself. At least Russia is finally winning a war.

The most popular conspiracy theory is that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in cahoots with Ukrainians, Nato or both to topple Putin.

Conspiracy theorists blame Nato for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because it expanded eastwards to include Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, much of the former Yugoslavia, and the Baltic states.

Expansion was driven not by American empire, but by the experience of those former Soviet-occupied countries. They have known life under Russian repression, so they want security.

No treaties prohibiting Nato expansion have ever been signed with Russia. No promises have been broken, except the one Russia made to Ukraine to respect Ukraine's borders when it gave up the former Soviet Union's nuclear weapons.

Since Russia began its war in Ukraine, Finland has joined Nato and Sweden has also applied, both of their own democratic will. Support for Nato membership in Europe is at an all time high. 70% support their country’s membership.

The mutiny in Russia has made Putin look rattled and weakened. Coup plotters either succeed or die in a dictatorship. Prigozhin is still alive.

I suppose Putin is calculating whether giving violent and unscrupulous criminals other than himself their own army might come with risks.

Prigozhin has said the unspeakable out loud: that Putin and Russia’s military launched a pointless war, ran it incompetently, and killed tens of thousands, motivated by their own greed and lust for empire and looting.

“Evil brought by the military leadership of the country must be stopped,” Prigozhin said. (He stopped short of noting the killing of innocent Ukrainians, including thousands of non-combatants, presumably because he’s fine with that.)

Prigozhin's mercenary army is itself one of the most murderous and brutal forces in the world. He and his men are cynical, motivated by money and self-interest. They aren’t Christian, and they don’t care about Peter the Great. And yet he is one of Russia’s most popular figures.

Decades of tyranny, suppression, gulags, and corruption has brutalised Russia in the true sense of the word: to be made brutal. The gangster state makes citizens cynical and apathetic, because caring is pointless, so gangsterism flowers like mould in a petri dish, a virus on a cruise ship.

Like the Wizard of Oz, Putin is exposed. He is a coward. He reportedly tried to jump a plane when the tanks were headed to Moscow. “I need a ride, not ammunition.”

Cowardly, and also incompetent. His “three-day war” is currently closing in on 500 days.

If Russians like their leaders tough, Putin looks small and scared. It is the beginning of the end for him.

Ukraine's liberation is more likely. Observers who call for a “negotiated settlement” look more wrong, and more Putinesque, every day.

Let's not let them go quietly into the night.

I was one of the New Zealanders sanctioned by Russia last year. Then a few weeks ago Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs started publicly attacking me, tweeting a photo of me with a target across my face, screaming “Fake news!”

Someone is dispatching copies of my column to a darkened Moscow basement where PR goons design this Lord Haw Haw content to intimidate and deceive.

I am a free speech supporter and I'm OK with New Zealanders calling my writing Fake News (hey, read the comments!), but I'm not OK with allowing Russia to conduct its war-supporting activities from our shores. Why hasn't the Russian ambassador been expelled and the embassy turned into social housing?

Worst traffic in NZ

In other mysteries this week, Tauranga won the award for “worst traffic in New Zealand”. Somehow Wellington was overlooked for this much-contested prize. Perhaps the horse delivering details of our roads hasn't arrived at the judges' office yet?

I have spent this week at the Transporting NZ Conference, with a room full of truck drivers. They want political parties to cough up a 10% increase in road maintenance. Don’t we all.

Two jets in the air are worth one of the ground

We had more jets on their way to China than metres of Auckland's light rail.

Why stop at two planes?

What if the back-up one breaks down? It needs a back-up too. And then there will need to be back up for the back-up. The Defence Force needs a squadron to fly prime ministers around. Or, they could book commercial flights, or lease a plane.

It's hard to think of a better political gift to an opposition leader who used to – stop me if you've heard this one before – run an airline.