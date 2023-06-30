The plight of the poor elderly has barely improved in 70 years

Natalie Vincent, chief executive of not-for-profit lender Ngā Tāngata Microfinance, says applications from over 65s are on the rise. (Video first published November 2022)

Denise Cosgrove is chief executive of the Selwyn Foundation, a registered charity providing support to older people in need.

OPINION: Seventy years on and not much has changed for a significant proportion of New Zealand’s seniors.

Today’s most challenging issues and areas of vulnerability for older people are the same as they were back in the 1950s – liveable housing, health, financial hardship, social connection and access.

Collectively, we need to do more to enable people to age with dignity and respect. As a charity focused on enabling “respectful ageing” for all within thriving communities, the Selwyn Foundation calls on those interested in making a positive impact in the lives of seniors to join with us to deliver long-term change, so all older people can have the opportunity to age respectfully, now and in the years to come.

The dire situation for over a third of NZ’s seniors highlighted in a new report by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), the Social Wellbeing Agency (SWA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) largely echoes how it was 70 years ago.

The report confirms that many of the poor living conditions experienced by older people (which prompted the creation of Selwyn Village in 1954) are still with us today and, worryingly, are set to get worse with the increasing ageing of the population, leading to poorer outcomes for many.

In the early post-war years, the Selwyn Foundation (then part of the Auckland City Mission) described the challenges faced by older people as an “indictment” and called for community support to build accommodation and services for those struggling with poor health, inadequate housing, limited resources and loneliness.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff

Today, the government multi-agency report, “Older people experiencing vulnerability and multiple disadvantage in New Zealand”, shows that at least 33% of older people experience vulnerability, and 13 percent experience multiple disadvantage. Māori and Pacific peoples experience particular inequity and adverse outcomes.

These findings are backed up by Selwyn’s own research, which points to overwhelming need amongst sections of the older population.

Through our data analysis, we have evidence that there are currently at least 37,500 seniors in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and Te Tai Tokerau Northland who are experiencing multiple disadvantage.

This includes approximately 27,500 who are over 65 years old, and a further 10,000 Māori and Pacific people between 55-64 years old.

Those in need are likely to rent or live alone in damp houses. As many as 9% are without access to all seven basic amenities (ie, cooking facilities, safe tap water, kitchen sink, refrigerator, bath or shower, toilet and electricity).

One third lack more than one amenity.

In a developed country like Aotearoa New Zealand, it is unacceptable that so many of our seniors are experiencing such hardship – a second “indictment”, 70 years on.

Stuff

There is surprisingly little philanthropic or private sector money currently going into services and support for older adults. The Selwyn Foundation is now in a position to change this, and we invite others to partner with us, to harness our collective energies, funding and expertise to deliver social impact at scale, so all older people might age respectfully.

Those public sector and charitable organisations who are currently working in this sector focus their initiatives on empowering older people, promoting wellbeing in its many forms, and creating opportunities for seniors to participate, contribute and be valued.

Examples include:

The Office for Seniors’ new Senior Enterprise pilots, which involve training, mentoring and group activities to support participants aged 50 and over to develop the skills, confidence and networks to venture into starting up a small business later in life;

The Digital Literacy Training for Seniors initiative that provides digital literacy tuition in community settings for older people seeking help with getting online (supported by the Office for Seniors as part of the Government’s commitment to implement the Better Later Life – He Oranga Kaumatua strategy and Action Plan);

The Selwyn Foundation’s network of 37 Selwyn Centres and associated Anglican Elder Care centres (which are community drop-in centres in Anglican church halls offering social activities, friendship and support), and its Haumaru Housing joint venture with Auckland Council that provides affordable rental homes for over 1500 older people;

Age Concern’s programmes such as the Steady As You Go strength and balance classes, visiting service and “staying safe” refresher courses for older drivers;

Auckland Council’s cross-sector Tāmaki Makaurau Tauawhi Kaumātua Age-friendly Auckland action plan that aims to ensure Auckland is age-friendly and that older Aucklanders’ needs are met now and into the future, so improving their wellbeing and quality of life.

However, so much more could be done given the funding and vision.

Through co-investing, impact investment and strategic partnering with others, Selwyn intends to multiply the positive impact that we can have and drive real, systemic change, while making sure we can continue to help generations of older people long into the future.

Supplied

We commend the three agencies (MSD, SWA and MOH) on the publication of their report and their commitment to contributing to the implementation of the Government’s Better Later Life – He Oranga Kaumatua strategy.

Crucially, and as the report notes, the findings raise important policy considerations around how services can be future-proofed and improved across the areas of healthcare, housing and income support, to better meet the needs of older people experiencing hardship and vulnerability.

Seventy years ago, the call to action was to fund adequate and safe accommodation for older people in need.

Today, as society is confronted with the same issues, the Selwyn Foundation encourages anyone interested in making a positive impact in the lives of seniors to join alongside us, so all older people may have the opportunity to age respectfully and with dignity within communities that will thrive as a result.