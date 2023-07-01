Janet Wilson: Tertiary bailout offers chance for reform

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: In the reprieve – the Government’s $128 million rescue package for the tertiary sector – comes the prospect of, if not revolution then at least reform. Because that’s the choice a review into the university sector offers.

What’s led the tertiary sector to this crisis – five of the country’s eight universities will record a loss this year - is a confluence of events that’s been described as “the perfect storm”. With funding largely dependent on a bums-on-seats model, enrolments decreased overall at universities by 5.1% last year, driven by 4.1% fewer domestic students enrolling in tertiary education and 13.7% fewer international fee-paying students.

You could attribute that to less than half of students getting their University Entrance last year, or it could be that the kids are voting with their feet, eschewing the millstone of student debt with increasing numbers opting for on-the-job trades training. The result has left universities such as Victoria and Otago with eye-watering deficits; Victoria is staring down the barrel of a $33 million deficit while at Otago, it’s $60 million. Both institutions blame the Government’s “chronic underfunding” of the sector claiming it has failed to keep up with inflation. Finance Minister Grant Robertson, in announcing the rescue package and review on Tuesday, noted that both Otago and Victoria had more staff now than they had before Covid, adding that “they needed to cut their cloth”.

Why does it matter that courses across the country will be lost with staff left jobless? Because it will impact the Gross Intellectual Product of this country. As thought powerhouses’ universities spit out the doctors, the nurses, the accountants and dentists you visit, not forgetting the country’s teachers, musicians and actors. Great universities increase not only the intellectual but the cultural power of their home countries; think of Harvard in the US, or Oxford and Cambridge in the UK.

And while the rescue package won’t save all the proposed cuts, with Otago, Victoria and Massey still announcing redundancy rounds, the review is the Government’s admission that the present system isn’t working.

But that systemic failure lies as much at the feet of the universities themselves, as the bums-on-seat model drives a rapaciousness that sees universities fall victim to becoming businesses rather than institutions of higher learning over several decades. Which goes some way to explaining universities’ puzzling habit of setting up campuses in a rival’s territory. Or of buying up local teacher’s training colleges, which affords them not only more students – and thus more government money – but also the capital asset of the property in their financials. It’s an issue that Robertson highlighted this week in his announcement when he said he “wants universities to co-operate more and compete less”.

For that to occur will mean more revolution than reform and lead to uncomfortable questions, such as does a country of 5.1 million people need eight universities? While smaller universities can’t offer the wide range of courses their larger rivals can, they can shine in specific fields, at the same time weaving themselves into their communities. Lincoln University’s agricultural curriculum is a good example.

Which is why the review shouldn’t be about having fewer universities but about making the ones we have work together better on what they offer students.

How the tertiary sector does that is moot. The mega polytechnic Te Pukenga has made the tertiary sector rightly wary of amalgamation, with its 2022 $86 million deficit, up $23 million on the previous forecast.

Some academics have proposed the establishment of a ‘super council’ which would liaise with the Tertiary Education Commission and ensure that courses taught at universities were complementary rather than competing. But while the review carries the hopes of tertiary educators around the country, the uncomfortable truth is that ultimately some courses will have to be sacrificed if our tertiary institutions are to remain fit for purpose in the 21st century.

Do we need political science taught at Otago, Victoria, Canterbury, Waikato and Auckland universities? Is it necessary to have six law schools spread around the country? And why are there seven universities offering MBAs?

What’s caused that duplication is the worldwide competition for foreign international students, which was worth $3.7 billion to the economy in 2019 but $800 million last year. With continued falling domestic enrolments now a reality for universities, not just this year but stretching into the future, will foreign students be used to shore up their coffers?

Grant Robertson criticised universities for spending too much on marketing but this week that marketing reaped benefits. The country’s eight universities had all climbed in the QS World University rankings with Auckland ranked 68th, its highest position since 2010.

As one of the three universities not facing a loss this year, Auckland University has cut its cloth.

Which begs the question, will it be prepared to compromise its curriculum in the name of co-ordination?