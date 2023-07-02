Damien Grant: Lessons in grace, Guinness and tax havens

Trevor Mallard will soon take up a three-year posting in Dublin as New Zealand's second resident ambassador to Ireland.

OPINION: New Zealand isn’t a village. It is an extended Koru Lounge.

One of my ongoing insecurities is running into those public figures who have enjoyed some of my less complimentary analysis. This happens intermittently and, it has been my experience, civility prevails.

Still, when Trevor Mallard was deported to Ireland, I figured that there would be no awkward encounters with the man whose tenure of Speaker had degenerated to such a low ebb that I’d written that he’d lost the mana required to hold onto his post.

And yet, after 30 hours traversing the globe, discombobulated across time zones and more bedraggled than usual, I found myself stumbling into the Ambassador’s residence in Dublin to be greeted by the Rt Honourable Ambassador and his wife.

“I love your columns,” Jane Clifton enthused. I’d never had the pleasure of meeting Clifton, but she is as delightful and whimsical in person as she was on the screen, and a fine judge of writing. Her husband was less enthusiastic. “I don’t enjoy all of them,” Mallard chortled.

Supplied Damien Grant, right, is given a lesson in good grace by Trevor Mallard, at the ambassador's residence in Ireland.

How did I get myself into this mess?

The NZ Initiative, a Wellington free-market think tank, is on tour. Literally a busload of leading business executives, billionaire-ex-pats, knights and bankers are in Ireland. What exactly I am doing in this company is unclear, but no one has yet challenged my credentials.

We are meant to be unlocking the secrets of Ireland’s economic success and there has been some of that, but also a lot of Guinness, talk about rugby and tours of Renaissance libraries that, although entertaining, seem a little extracurricular.

What have we learnt? Firstly, the Irish are obsessed about rugby. I’m ambivalent to the sport but have found myself wishing that their national team are crushed and the nation returns to more traditional pursuits.

The second is that the Republic is equally obsessed with foreign investment and has a government agency, the IDA (Industrial Development Agency) that chases foreign cash with as much determination as our Overseas Investment Office puts into to keeping foreign capital out.

We have NZ Trade and Enterprise that is meant to help Kiwi firms trade overseas, but our approach to foreign investment is hostile.

The Irish want foreign firms to invest, and more important than the policy settings appears to be the cultural embrace of overseas investment, as opposed to our inherent hostility to anything that even smells a little bit foreign.

Equally critical is a corporate tax-rate that has been just 12.5% since 2003. Income tax is higher, but the low rate of company tax has had the predictable effect of driving not only foreign investment but also capital accumulation.

There is some cheating. Ireland has become to global commerce what Liberia is to shipping, and the exchequer in the Emerald Isle rakes in an unfair share of tax revenue that should be paid in the nations where the economic activity is occurring.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Even in Dublin, there’s no escaping the cliches of Irish life. PIctured, St Patrick’s Day revellers in the Irish capital.

The bureaucrats demonstrate world-class intellectual gymnastics to justify what one economist described as the “colonialism of the world’s intellectual property”.

There is a pot of other countries’ gold, Ireland has discovered, at the end of the tax-haven rainbow. Still. You play to your strengths, and Ireland’s status as a member of the EU, the rule of law and respect for property rights means it is a more attractive place for global corporate giants to base their operations than some of the other options.

The Irish are also very pleased with their high performing education sector but, on closer examination, it isn’t clear how much of this is due to the state funding, or to the Catholic Church, which is responsible for 90% of primary education and a similar lock on secondary schools.

Regardless of the reason, Ireland’s ability to retain a swathe of tech and biotech companies is the presence of an educated and literate work force.

Sadly, we can’t even acknowledge that we have an education crisis, which would be the first step in addressing the falling performance.

However, one of the joys of travelling is learning about things you didn’t know you didn’t know, and on this trip, for me, that is the pending NZ-EU free trade agreement.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff Then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirm a free trade agreement between New Zealand and the European Union last year.

The deal reduces trade barriers between both countries, including in the sensitive area of agriculture. Local farmers have expressed their disappointment, understandably, as the deal does not give us unrestricted access, but there is equal hostility from European famers to this trade deal.

The agreement has been approved by the EU executive, but must now be passed by the European Parliament, where the 705 elected members of this body will all get a say. And into this complex diplomatic morass stumbled our old friend, the jabber from the Hutt – Trevor Mallard.

Yet he seems to have adapted with the ease of a Transformer to his new diplomatic role. He proved a perfect and genial host and, most impressively, proved invaluable in allowing our group to gain access to senior figures in the Dublin political, economic and diplomatic scene.

Mallard, those in the Republic who are in a position to know, has been performing exceptionally well in the role of ambassador and, most critically for our national interest, has been tireless in his efforts to schmooze, arm twist and cajole uncertain and reluctant European parliamentarians to support the free trade agreement.

Stuff Damien Grant: A trip to Ireland means hanging out with the top end of town, and the odd potentially awkward encounter.

The former Hutt South MP is a popular figure over here, and his pugnacious past is a part of that appeal.

Mallard was overlooked for the traditional honours that are awarded to former speakers, for reasons connected to his tenure.

Honours should be awarded to those who have served their nation, not for those who have merely held an office.

If he can assist our trade and diplomatic staff to get this trade deal across the threshold, it would be this writer’s perspective that it will be time to consider if Mallard has done enough to kneel before the governor-general.