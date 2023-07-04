Verity Johnson: How to use your Pākehā firepower

Marlborough filmmaker Keelan Walker is turned away from a Stop Co-Governance meeting in Blenheim by tour organiser Julian Batchelor. (Video first published June 20, 2023)

OPINION: Have you ever been in a bar, having a very normal night out, when you see a sweaty stranger suddenly stagger in - and you know it’s about to kick off?

As soon as they enter the room, the whole room is catapulted to a psychological fork in the road. What are you going to do? Are you going to say anything? Are you going to do something? Are you just going to act like a kākāpo, i.e be very much aware of the incoming predator's threat but also unable to do anything except stand still and hope it goes away?

This is what I realised was happening last week in New Zealand.

See, race-baiting is back. It’s slipped in, it’s at the bar, and it’s berating anyone and everyone who walks past it looking for the loos. I don’t know if it’s election year hysteria, post-Covid crazy talk, or maybe it was always there.

But whatever it is, it’s been trying its damndest to kick things off in these past few months; bitching about bilingual road signs, misconstruing surgery wait lists into race-fights, eye-wateringly inaccurate phrases like “apartheid” getting bandied around…

Kavinda Herath/Stuff He’s an unwoke bloke who’s showed Pākehā generally how to use their firepower, writes Verity Johnson.

And last week, Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark was accused of inciting a “massive racial divide”. He was attending and speaking at an anti-Three Waters road show, saying Māori have, “more power than they should have”.

So here we are. We’re all in the bar, they’re spoiling for a fight, and most of us are looking around in silent panic thinking, God this is awful, is someone going to say something?

And then, with a bang of saloon doors, in walks Balclutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan.

Just before Clark’s controversial appearance, Bryan Cadogan had told the very same anti-Three Waters road show to “get out of town”, saying no leader should welcome such “nasty and divisive” events. It was a real, not-on-my-watch gunslinger moment. And the contrast between these two mayors has never been clearer than this past week.

So while we’re being kākāpo, he’s arrived like a lone DOC ranger with a stoat trap.

Stuff Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark has been accused of inciting a “massive racial divide” for his comments at an anti-Three Waters roadshow.

Now, I know some of you eye-rolling liberal cynics will say that I shouldn’t be applauding a pale, stale, 60-year-old male for simply doing his job and standing up to racism. But it was the very fact that Cadogan is an old white guy that caught my attention.

He’s using his Pākehā firepower.

I didn’t invent that phrase. I heard it at a conference from public health expert Pat Snedden, who was talking about ways that Pākehā can stand up for Māori health inequality. But it’s basically the idea that, if you’re Pākehā, you can use your voice to advocate for issues that hurt Māori.

And yet a lot of the time, polite Pākehā society is scared to do this.

Like I said, we’re the kākāpo class. A large, thoughtful, fair-minded demographic who hate racism, but are terrified to talk about Māori issues publicly.

We’re afraid we’ll get it wrong, or we don’t know what we’re talking about, or “it’s not our place” or ... or ... So you get a concerned-but-constipated class of people who deeply disapprove, but don’t know what to do.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Verity Johnson: There’s proof that you don’t have to be part of the tight-arsed, top-knotted, permanently enraged left to call out racism.

That’s why Cadogan got me. He’s not the first, or even the most eloquent, person to stand up for this recently. (And I highly recommend Joel Maxwell’s column on this.) But he’s an excellent example to the kākāpo class on how to use your Pākehā firepower.

He’s also proof that you don’t have to be part of the tight-arsed, top-knotted, permanently enraged left to call out racism.

Cadogan is an un-woke bloke. He’s proof this isn’t a fight between the woke and non-woke. It’s about racism, and not putting up with that crap.