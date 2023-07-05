Kris Faafoi: The complicated world of Wellington

Kris Faafoi is a government and public relations specialist; a former Labour MP and Cabinet minister; and a former Press Gallery journalist. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: This past week, the country has witnessed just how complicated a place our capital city is.

It’s a village, at times a very small one, where everything is watched, judged and where agendas are as plentiful as opinions.

Whether you’re a minister, a mayor or the manager of a central city restaurant, very little gets past the chattering classes of the capital.

For the last month it’s felt like the knives were being sharpened for our mayor, Tory Whanau. And the latest reporting of her had the whiff that someone was quite happy to pass on the goings-on in the night life of Her Worship.

Yes, the mayor has said she was a bit tipsy when dropping into a city restaurant for a meal and some wines with a friend. There was some she said/he said with the restaurant staff. Good God – even the dreaded “Gilmore” line was allegedly used, although denied. All in all, it’s untidy.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has been reminded of some of the tougher lessons of public life in the village that is Wellington.

I actually don’t want my mayor to be some stuffy old, buttoned-up relic who can’t feel they can enjoy the city they are the High Commissioner for.

I’d like to see our mayor out and about enjoying the city along with its citizens.

But our mayor found out this week that doing that is not as easy as grabbing a bottle for the BYO.

The age of the smartphone has changed the game for the public lives of public people. Ubiquitous technology means you’ve always got to be on your game.

Overall, that’s a good thing. Public office requires high standards. But that doesn’t and shouldn’t mean you’re not allowed to have a few drinks and a feed after a long week.

The only advice I’d give our mayor is that in future, if she wants to enjoy a wine with friends, do it behind closed doors. You’re entitled to some privacy and time away from the glare of the public.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kiri Allan has found herself the target of a lot of scrutiny – and a fair bit of tut-tutting – after publicity of her “robust” conversations with various public servants.

There has been a lot of tut-tutting, but I suspect the tut-tutters are safely tucked away in elevated heights at the other end of town, where what happens in the room stays in the room, and where recording with one’s cellular device would also cause some serious tut-tutting.

The loud echoes of tut-tutting have also been plaguing the Beehive over my former Cabinet colleague, Kiritapu Allan.

As I have written in the past – and by no means drawing any links to the Minister Allan raruraru (go on look it up, especially all my readers who send me their racist feedback; thanks for reading by the way) – getting the staff vibe right is important.

The point I’d like to make is that Parliament is and always should be a place of robust discussion.

Ministers and officials have tense conversations every day. Sometimes departments don’t do what is asked of them. Sometimes it’s deliberate, other times it's a mistake. Sometimes they forget. Sometimes they tell you something is wrong, other times they don’t. Sometimes you predict something will go wrong, but you’re assured it won’t. And then you’re proven right. Tut tut.

In their defence, more often than not, agencies’ advice is right.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Officials from KiwiRail appear before a parliamentary select committee, to account for recent problems in the business. When things go wrong in government, it’s not the cue for a round of Kumbaya, argues Kris Faafoi.

The work of the government is fast-paced and detailed. Things go wrong. But that’s not then the cue for someone to hand out the lyrics to Kumbaya.

Departments get feedback and if they’ve made mistakes, they deserve feedback. Not harassment, but they deserve robust feedback.

Agencies have their own agendas too. The reality is that some of the best political practitioners in Wellington are not politicians at all. The ability of many senior public servants to play the game is legendary.

Some are shrewd and make sure their ministers are able to tick the boxes of their party platforms, while allowing the officials to pursue the agendas of their own agencies.

Some make more of the art of the A3 presentation and sleight of language to convince everyone that all is well and on track.

With the stress in the system there is always going to be some healthy tension, the “robustness” that the Prime MInister speaks of.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kris Faafoi: I don’t think it’s fair to suggest or assume that it’s all tiddlywinks in dealings between ministers and their agencies. A degree of healthy tension is, well, healthy.

I don’t think it’s fair to suggest or assume that it’s all tiddlywinks in dealings between ministers and their agencies. A degree of healthy tension is, well, healthy.

With respect to all the top senior servants I worked with, nearly all of them had an agenda for their agencies, some of which were not as high a priority for the governments I served in. Some needed technology, some needed staff. Some had a mind of their own.

The best working relationships I had were with officials who knew that a democratically elected government had earned the right to implement its policy platform, and could then argue their case for what they might call “shared priorities''.

Wellington: it’s a great place. But it’s complicated.