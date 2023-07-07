What rebuilding the health workforce actually means

The Government has outlined "six action areas" to boost the number of nurses and doctors amid an ongoing worker shortage.

Sarah Dalton is the executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists – Toi Mata Hauora, the union for senior doctors and dentists in Aotearoa.

OPINION: Politically it’s been a busy week in health. But our members (senior doctors and dentists) would tell me that every week is a busy week in health. Their colleagues in primary healthcare would say the same.

The main reason it’s always a busy week in health is that we have failed to build or maintain our health workforce. And it’s been that way for decades.

Our health relies on doctors, nurses, and allied health staff from other parts of the world. We have imported nearly half our hospital specialist workforce – in specialities like mental health and addictions the proportion is closer to 60 per cent.

There’s nothing wrong with this, except that colleagues from abroad are not choosing New Zealand anymore. They are choosing Australia (where specialist salaries start where ours stop), or they are giving up and going home, because the vision they were sold of work in Aotearoa is not what they find when they arrive.

This week Te Whatu Ora released its first workforce plan – not before time! Finally, we have data that acknowledges significant staffing shortfalls; and a document that sets targets to address these gaps.

Supplied Wait times in after hours clinics and hospital emergency departments have soared as the health system buckles under its workforce shortages.

The gaps themselves are not news. Our union has been looking into senior medical and dental staffing levels for years. Our analysis suggests that Te Whatu Ora’s data understates the problem. But that’s OK. The larger point is that we all agree we have a problem.

We need more doctors. We need more nurses. And Te Whatu Ora want to work with unions, colleges, educators and regulators, to see if we can sort this out. It’s a more honest approach to what is a massive health care challenge.

Because we need to find some political consensus about the fundamentals of public health provision.

Why is so much primary health care privatised? That makes early and preventive care beyond the means of many citizens.

Why do we apply business models and profit incentives to core health care, meaning many rural and lower socio-economic communities don’t have access to a GP or dental care?

It would be great if we could agree on some healthcare basics – things that mean all New Zealanders can access the care they need, close to home, and in a timely fashion.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Irrespective of the politics, workforce sits at the heart of health, writes Sarah Dalton.

But irrespective of the politics, workforce sits at the heart of health. Without the people to do the work, to deliver the care, it’s all academic. At the moment so many plans are stymied just because we don’t have the health workforce to deliver them.

This week’s second announcement – National’s election commitment to provide a third medical school – also speaks to the need to agree on fundamentals.

ASMS supports improved access to medical training. We know that many New Zealanders leave this country to train in Australia every year. Most of them don’t come back.

We also know that current training models don’t encourage doctors to settle in smaller, regional and rural settings – yet those places are exactly where we need more doctors to go.

This week also marks a key point in our collective bargaining with Te Whatu Ora. Five months after our agreement expired, we hope Te Whatu Ora will finally make a pay offer – one that breaks the cycle of real pay cuts for our senior doctors and dentists since Covid.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Sarah Dalton: Finally, we have data that acknowledges significant staffing shortfalls; and a document that sets targets to address these gaps.

If Te Whatu Ora and its funder are serious about training, retaining and valuing our healthcare workers – in particular, our senior doctors and dentists – there will be a decent offer on the table.

Equally, if Te Whatu Ora has identified a shortage of 1700 hospital and GP specialists (we know the number is larger), what will Te Whatu Ora offer to show a tangible commitment to keeping our precious medical workforce here?

Rebuilding our health workforce means valuing the people we have here now; it means training more doctors; and it means getting to grips with the real investment required to power up our health workforce.