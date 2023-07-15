The shame-upon-shame, sorry-not-sorry saga of Labour's Dawn Raids apology

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: It’s a plot straight out of the British political satire The Thick of It; your government makes a well-publicised apology for dragging overstaying immigrants from their beds in the 1970s in dawn raids, and expresses its sorrow in a ceremony which employs the immigrants’ own cultural practices.

Then, less than two years later, it’s discovered that despite the apology, the country’s immigration department is continuing its dawn raids. The minister, whose job it was to ensure the raids didn’t happen after the ceremony, orders a review, which finds that the apology wasn’t really an apology at all because neither legislation nor policies were altered to reflect it.

But instead of being a black comedy, the Dawn Raids apology has become a case of shame being heaped upon shame.

Mike Heron KC’s review into why the raids continued, which was released this week, eschewed the tendency to imply rather than implicate, leaving former immigration minister Michael Wood and his department under no illusion about how each failed in their duties.

Heron stated that because the practice of Dawn Raids continued after the apology, he agreed with the Pasifika community that it “does appear to ring hollow”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Then prime minister Jacinda Ardern was central to the 2021 apology delivered to Pasifika people for the state’s Dawn Raids policy of the 1970s.

The fact that the Government hadn’t provided a clearly stated position about out of hours compliance activity was, Heron asserted, “emblematic of a larger problem”.

He noted that Wood was of the view “at least retrospectively”, that the raids shouldn’t occur other than in special circumstances.

MBIE, which is where Immigration New Zealand (INZ) resides, agreed, but didn’t pass that information on to compliance officers, creating a “mismatch in expectations.”

The fact that a review had to tell the Government to amend the law – in effect to do the minister’s job – coupled with Wood expressing being “a little surprised” that the Dawn Raids continued 19-months after the apology, is further proof that when it comes to the sixth Labour Government, “saying” counts more than “doing.”

Because in making an emotional apology, using a modified form of the Samoan act of ifoga or forgiveness, the words don’t matter if it’s not followed with action, rendering the 2021 ceremony as tokenism.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former minister Michael Wood, on whose watch Immigration NZ continued to conduct Dawn Raids after the Government had apologised for them.

For Michael Wood, now simply the MP for Mount Roskill (having lost his portfolios for not declaring his share interests), it’s further evidence, if you needed any, of his lack of attention to detail. Which means that his rehabilitation is destined to be decades rather than years long.

But if the minister failed, so too has Immigration New Zealand.

Heron’s review contends that while INZ officials attended the apology ceremony, “INZ told us that no consideration was given to out of hours operating procedures in the wake of the Government’s apology”.

This allowed officers to continue their early morning raids – what INZ euphemistically calls “out of hours compliance visits” - with impunity.

Between July 1, 2022 and May 4, 2023, INZ officers carried out 20 out of hours visits, not only on the Pasifika community but also on Chinese, Indian, Indonesian and Malaysian people.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Michael Heron KC, whose review into Immigration NZ’s continued use of Dawn Raids has provided fresh embarrassment for the Government.

One of those was a Tongan man, a former RSE worker, who was visited by six compliance officers just before 6am on April 19 this year, which led to the Heron Review. He was removed from his house while his wife and four children were inside.

Having read the review, newly installed Immigration Minister Andrew Little, in a clear dig at his own department, said he wasn’t satisfied that the Tongan man’s case made it into the “last resort” category that Heron recommended.

And continuing Labour’s habit of being sorry-not-sorry, he apologised for his Government not implementing stricter operating procedures in the wake of then-Prime Minister Ardern’s apology.

But as the minister, if Andrew Little can achieve what his predecessor couldn’t and introduce clear guidelines around Dawn Raids, with strict criteria observed, then his insistence on continuing with them at all, no matter how rare he claims they are, makes his former boss’s apology a sham.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: the Dawn Raids apology has become a case of shame being heaped upon shame.

It’s also a reminder that while it was Ardern who had the reputation of talking big and acting little, it’s a hallmark shared by the rest of Labour’s caucus.

Because despite all its talk about equality and diversity, Labour is the creator of state-sanctioned, race-based immigration policies, with their origins in the 1970s which they continue to implement today. These policies over the past six years have erratically gone from one extreme to another, from firmly keeping immigrants out to allowing unprecedented numbers forcing temporary visas holders into overstaying.

And if Labour’s immigration policies are problematic, then the apology is even bigger. Because making a grand, public apology that acknowledged the trauma, then continuing to execute Dawn Raids, destroys voters’ trust in governments.