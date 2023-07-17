The price paid for standing up against vaccine misinformation

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an award-winning microbiologist and science communicator at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: Peter Hotez is probably one of the most important scientists you’ve never heard of. He’s a professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and has dedicated his career to developing vaccines for neglected tropical diseases.

Like schistosomiasis, caused by the larvae of a parasitic worm which infects hundreds of millions of people around the world.

For more than a decade, Hotez and his colleagues at the Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development, including Maria Elena Bottazzi, have also been working on vaccines for Sars and Mers – diseases caused by relatives of the virus responsible for Covid-19. No surprises, then, that when the pandemic struck, Hotez, Bottazzi and their teams set to work developing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Their aim was clear – make a low-cost vaccine and offer it to any interested pharmaceutical company patent-free. That way Covid vaccines could be made available to everyone in the world.

Rebecca Conway/Getty Images Indian women prepare to receive a Covid vaccine at a village clinic. Peter Hotez was instrumental in developing a low-cost, patent-free Covid vaccine to help offer protection to millions of people living in poor communities, including in India.

Sadly, they struggled to get any of the squillions of dollars thrown at Covid vaccine development. Instead, they’ve had to rely on private donors, including $1 million donated by Tito’s – a handmade vodka company based in Texas.

The good news is, Hotez, Bottazzi and their teams were successful. They developed a protein-based Covid vaccine that could be easily produced using yeast – the microbe that puts bubbles in your beer and makes your bread rise.

Their vaccine was successfully trialled in India and has since been given to over 100 million people. They’re now working on a version able to protect against any Covid-19 variants the pandemic continues to throw at us.

All of that is a long way of saying that Peter Hotez is a decent person, who’s spent his career trying to make vaccines to prevent diseases that blight the lives of some of the world’s poorest people. And he’s not in it for the big bucks.

Larry D Moore/Wikipedia/Creative Commons Peter Hotez, whose refusal to debate a prominent conspiracy theorist politician triggered a vicious backlash on social media and beyond.

As a vaccine scientist, Hotez has also spent a lot of time debunking vaccine misinformation. He’s written books and is active on social media. No surprises then that he’s received his fair share of abuse and death threats.

Right now, some of that abuse – including being confronted at his home – is because he said no to taking part in a debate about vaccines with US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. Kennedy is well known for spreading information and conspiracy theories about vaccines that are simply not true.

Debates are a terrible forum for discussing important issues like vaccines, where persuasion and charm are more likely to sway an audience than facts. And that’s assuming it’s just facts that are being shared, and not mistruths and lies. Often debates are just a way to legitimise and spread such mistruths and lies.

As several people commented on social media: debating people like Kennedy is like playing chess with a pigeon. The pigeon just knocks over the pieces, craps on the board, and struts around like it won.

Like Hotez, I’ve also been invited to debate people with Kennedy’s views on vaccines and have politely declined. And like Hotez, I’ve also been harassed and threatened for my communication efforts during the pandemic.

Unlike Hotez, since early 2020 I’ve been followed on-and-off by a documentary maker called Gwen Isaac. It’s an unsettling experience, having someone record snippets of your life with no control over the story they decide to tell with the footage.

But Isaac’s story – a feature film called Ms Information – is one of 131 films showing between now and September at this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival.

It’ll be weird and unnerving to see my life laid bare on the big screen. But it’s important for everyone to understand what happens to experts like Hotez and I when people like Kennedy are given free rein to spread conspiracy theories and mistruths.