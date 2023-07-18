Verity Johnson: this election is a choice between more of the same or god knows what

Chris Hipkins faced questions as he launched the new slogan for his party: In it for you.

OPINION: I accidentally crashed Chris Hipkins’ new political slogan-reveal party.

Well, it wasn’t exactly much of a party. It was a typical Auckland street on a public holiday weekend; listless, empty, and filled with nothing but abandoned coffee cups and a few hungover sparrows. I was walking past, saw a sharply dressed man in a grey suit and sunglasses touching his earpiece like James Bond... and then, lo and behold, up popped Chris Hipkins like a ginger whack-a-mole.

Behind him, an enormous 14-metre billboard lit up with the kind of enthusiasm no one’s yet had for this election. And there was the new slogan: In It For You.

I laughed with the bitterness of a 2am service station coffee.

God, that’s the wrong slogan. Especially in the supercity, where we feel abandoned by all of the major political parties; a sprawling, suburban Gotham-by-the-sea in dire need of a Batman.

But also, what does that phrase even mean?

In my head, it sounds like a TikTok therapist telling you it's OK to feel all your feelings because you’re, like, going through a lot right now. But I think it’s supposed to convey that Labour understands we’re in a cost of living crisis, a climate crisis, a housing crisis, a constant crisis – and it’s got our back. OK, so what is their big plan to get us out of this?

“Stability and certainty.” So basically, “let's continue the status quo because it’s too risky to do anything else right now”?

Dear God, that’s not a mantra. That’s an emergency staff memo from a middle manager in a small beleaguered accounting firm on the outskirts of Huntly.

Although this feeling of managerial-meh-ness is not surprising. As political commentator Danyl McLauchlan pointed out, a recent Infrastructure Commission report highlighted how we currently have a government where officials are getting a lot of money to make change – but just don’t know how to do it. Which reinforces the feeling we’ve had over the past few elections, that this is a government who can’t actually change much.

But across town, all National was doing was bitching about potholes. Showing everyone, again, that they don’t understand Aucklanders.

It’s not a vote winner to bitch about how bad driving in Auckland is and promise smoother car rides. We want an alternative to driving everywhere. We’re at the point where we’d paddle an inflatable flamingo pool toy to work if we thought it’d get us over the bridge faster every morning.

But it also shows a much deeper problem. Yet again, they don’t know us and we don’t know them. Basically, as Michelle from Tawa said to Luxon on a recent walkabout about National, “we don’t know who you are”.

The only National ideas, save the pothole-rage, that have permeated the public consciousness are “teaching basics brilliantly” – a reheat of the failed National Standards programme – and vague anti-inflation chat.

So it feels like this election campaign has boiled down to a choice between “more of the same” and “God knows what?!” How thrilling.

The really painful part is that all voters really want right now is hope. Hope that things will get better, hope that a party can actually make those changes happen. And this election feels just a little bit hopeless.

We can maintain a languishing, bureaucratic status quo. Or we can vote for an unknown National simply because they’re not Labour. It’s not the stuff to get you jazzed about democracy.

In fact, all this weekend has done is depress us.

It feels like October has been heralded with less of a thunderous charge of democracy’s cavalry, more like the low hiss of a deflating unicorn balloon.