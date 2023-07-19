Kris Faafoi: The danger for politicians of scratching itches

Kris Faafoi is a government and public relations specialist; a former Labour member of Parliament and a former Cabinet minister; and a former Press Gallery journalist. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: There’s a lot of bollocks floating about at the moment around place names, agency names and the likes and the use of te reo Māori.

I use the scientific term “bollocks” with intent. Because if anyone wants to know what the real state of the nation is in that area, I would like to present to you Matariki weekend. It was a cracker.

I can only speak for myself, but I really enjoyed having my kids explain to me what they had learned about Matariki at school, its origin and its importance to generations of Māori.

What really blew me away, though, were the throngs of families that made their way to the Wellington waterfront and no doubt many other Matariki events, to enjoy and importantly engage with the festivities.

Sorry non-Wellingtonians, you may find this a little boring. But to see Wellington’s waterfront lagoon absolutely jam-packed in the evening in the depths of winter goes to show how amazing the visual spectacle that was offered to the community was, and how interested Wellingtonians were in it.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Wellingtonians were out in force on the city’s waterfront to celebrate Matariki despite the chilly weather.

I am reliably informed of similar outbreaks of support for Matariki in other parts of the country.

So New Zealand, yeah, you’re just getting on with it and embracing one of the aspects of our culture that makes Kiwis unique and is fun to learn more about.

In that vein, another fascinating event occured at approximately 6.58pm on Saturday of the Matariki weekend, where a group of young warriors using the traditional war cry of New Zealand’s indigenous people expressed to another sovereign nation that while we respected them, the collective will of our nation was about to impart on them a force not seen for some time on New Zealand soil.

I did not hear any outcry from any citizens about the inability of the nation to understand the messaging of the indigenous war challenge. Perhaps it was in the eyes? Perhaps through a process of normalisation we’ve become accustomed to these cultural expressions. Maybe this is naive of me?

There are competing movements at the moment. One where the interest in all things Māori is increasing, and another where we seem to be stuck in the early 80s. One is fuelled by growth and the other by ignorance.

Pool/Getty Images The increasing use of te reo Māori might be agitating a sector of the population, but Kris Faafoi didn’t hear any cries of protest when the All Blacks performed the haka ahead of their test match with the Springboks.

One of the factors also at play here is the growing Māori economy and the heft of resources now available to iwi, and the influence that can have in a way a government cannot.

Take homeownership. One of my best friends is now a proud homeowner thanks to a scheme offered by his iwi. Take a look at any annual report of a post-settlement iwi and you will see, enabled by reparations from the Crown, many taking leadership in the health, education and jobs future of their community.

It’s entirely possible there is a time when a local iwi is economically and structurally more influential than the local elected council. This is not a woe-betide message, but a message of acknowledgement that many iwi have been planning for this day, are going to take every opportunity to make good the generational losses and make New Zealand a better place for all.

They have skin in the game in health, housing, education, tourism, and the environment. And their horizon is longer than a parliamentary term, a single generation and economic cycles. They battled Treaty of Waitangi grievances for how long?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Representatives of the Crown and Ngati Maniapoto of Waikato sign the iwi’s Treaty settlement deed in 2020; another iwi which is seizing an overdue opportunity to make good its generational losses.

A small tiff about place names is disrespectful, but in the big scheme of things just another stone in the shoe of a people who’ve battled worse.

In the next 12 weeks, there is a risk the facts and the positive aspects of how Māori are set to contribute to our nation’s future might be skewed. Politics has a way of doing that.

My last three points therefore are thus.

First, politicians of every stripe are at some stage held to account by the words they utter or in some cases the words they don’t. I have experienced the good and the bad of this.

Utterings in this most tense of election build-ups are going to be watched, disseminated and unfortunately twisted faster than we have ever seen. Those who act short term in this area may scratch itches but will risk the judgment of history.

Secondly, the mother’s warning of scratching itches always comes to fruition: it just makes things worse in the long run.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kris Faafoi: When it comes to advice about scratching itches, mother knows best.

And finally, when playing the long game, those who have a 12-week outlook will eventually come a cropper up against those who have been battling for their rights for 183 years.

Matariki is a sign that most Kiwis embrace their indigenous culture, they embrace it being right in front of them. I didn’t see any Matariki protests; did you?

It’s more than a day off. It’s a clear signal that New Zealand is done with the bollocks.

Mā te wā.