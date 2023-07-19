The problem with PTSD and the police

In Post Trauma Ep1, Eda Tang explores what post traumatic stress is, how it manifests physiologically and the real toll it takes on people's lives.

Allister Rose is a former police officer and managing director of Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation, an independent support organisation to help improve the health, safety and well-being of serving and retired police.

OPINION: There has, in recent years, been a troubling increase in psychological struggles among frontline workers, particularly police officers, related to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The well-documented link between PTSD and such negative outcomes is just one devastating consequence of this mental health condition affecting those who have experienced or witnessed traumatic events.

However, the impact of PTSD on police officers goes beyond these outcomes, with emotional numbing being equally concerning and contributing to problematic behaviours.

In the United Kingdom, high-profile cases of police officers engaging in unacceptable acts of violence against women have raised questions about the mental health and well-being of officers, and whether PTSD symptoms, such as emotional numbing, may have played a role in their behaviour.

UK trauma expert Mark Walsh describes trauma symptoms as encompassing both hyper-arousal and hypo-arousal, with emotional numbing a dangerous manifestation of hypo-arousal.

Emotional numbing can result in a lack of feeling or a sense of emptiness, where individuals may become desensitised to the impact of their actions, or struggle to process and manage their emotions in a healthy way.

In the context of policing, emotional numbing can have severe consequences, as it may lead to abuse of power, misconduct, and even harm against vulnerable members of the community.

It's important to recognise frontline police officers, like any other frontline workers, may experience mental health challenges, including PTSD, along the way and may display risk-taking and poor decision-making behaviours.

However, police managers are often not trained to notice these symptoms, and officers may be placed on a performance management plan instead of receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

In some cases, officers may be encouraged to leave the job, or are simply left unnoticed until they face negative outcomes, such as engaging in a pattern of poor decision-making, ultimately damaging the reputation of the wider police force.

This should serve as a warning to police services in New Zealand and internationally to prioritise the mental health of officers and avoid potentially negative impact on their reputation, which is being faced by UK police currently.

Efforts must be made to prioritise the mental health and wellbeing of police officers, including early identification and intervention for PTSD and its symptoms.

This may include regular mental health screenings, access to confidential and specialised mental health services, and adequate training on managing stress, trauma, and emotions in the line of duty.

Furthermore, there needs to be a shift in the culture within police forces to encourage open discussions about mental health, reduce the stigma associated with seeking help, and provide robust support and resources for officers struggling with PTSD or other mental health challenges.

Fostering a supportive and compassionate work environment that prioritises mental health and wellbeing can go a long way in preventing PTSD and its devastating effects on police officers and the communities they serve.

Supplied Allister Rose sees warning signs for our police force from the British experience, where “emotional numbing” as a consequence of traumatic police work is seen as a factor in various policing scandals.

The issue of PTSD among police officers is a critical concern that demands urgent attention. It's crucial to prioritise the mental health and wellbeing of police officers through early identification and intervention for PTSD and its symptoms, as well as fostering a supportive and compassionate work culture that promotes open discussions about mental health and reduces stigma.

By addressing this issue proactively, we can prevent the negative consequences of PTSD-related behaviours and ensure that police officers are equipped with the resources and support they need to carry out their duties safely and effectively while protecting their mental health.

It's important for the New Zealand Police to prioritise the mental health and wellbeing of their officers. Senior staff would be well advised to take action without fear of negative consequences at National Headquarters.