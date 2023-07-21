Josie Pagani: Taxing the uber-wealthy a little bit more is not envy, it is fairness

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says Labour considered wealth and capital gains taxes, but decided "not to go ahead with them" ahead of the election.

OPINION: Our politics is too predictable. Radicals are not being sensible and the sensible people are not prepared to be radical. No surprise that our sensible Prime Minister ruled out big changes to our perennially broken tax system.

It is still possible for Labour to move in the general direction of radical.

If I could vote for the tax switch they ruled out, I would. It would give about 99% of us a $20 a week tax cut. People who have $5 million of assets, as well as the family home, car and boat, would pay nothing.

If you had $5,001,050 invested in the Michael Wood portfolio of airports, banks and telcos, you would be about 20 cents a week worse off. Tough, but if you scrimped and budgeted, grew your own veges, cut out smashed avocado cafe breakfasts, you could just get by.

The tax system is not just about raising revenue, although it's astonishing how much money can be raised from a wealth tax. Enough to fund tax cuts for the rest of us, because wealth in this country is so concentrated.

These are not people who have sold their small business, or bought a rental property, or own a family farm. Seldom in our nation's history has so much been owned by so few.

Taxing the uber-wealthy a little bit more is not envy, it is fairness.

I didn’t say that. Arch classical economist Adam Smith did. He came up with the “good principles” of tax back in 1776, and put fairness at the top.

If you have more than $50,000 stashed in overseas sharemarkets, then the IRD already assumes you earn a 6% return and taxes you on that.

Extrapolate that to all your assets, and assume you earn a 6% return. The 1.5% wealth tax would amount to a tax rate of about 25%.

The IRD has shown that, by converting income to capital gains, rich folk pay an average marginal tax rate of 8%. An extra 25% would bring them up to the 33% marginal rate that their middle income staff pay.

Adam Smith would agree, this is inherently fair.

Chris Hipkins dumped the tax switch and has adopted a Ming Vase election strategy. When Labour was behind, a Hail Mary policy looked like a great option – give everyone a tax cut that National can't match without deep spending cuts or Liz Truss-grade economy-wrecking inflationary stimulus.

When Chippie took over and polls placed Labour and National even, they dumped the daring stuff, and instead cradled their precious poll support like a butler carrying that priceless vase across a dance floor. Don't drop it!

Before him, Jacinda Ardern ruled out capital gains tax. Previous leaders David Cunliffe and Phil Goff went to the election with brave capital tax policies and lost.

The hard truth for supporters of capital tax, like me, is that Labour is making a raw political calculation. They have done enough polling to understand that voters are unlikely to vote for a new tax. So where to now?

Start with an honest view about why voters are resistant. It's unlikely to be that the majority of New Zealanders hate fairness and want more inequality. The problem is that voters don't trust the government to spend the proceeds of a new tax wisely.

Labour's tax switch has died in the service of its spending follies. Two projects, a vanity railway across central Auckland and a wild plan to flood Lake Onslow have a combined cost of $50 billion or a sixth of our GDP. No one wants a new tax to fund these bloopers.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has been called so bland, he could run at a pigeon and it wouldn't flinch. But he has stared down his own party, jettisoned unpopular policies, and regained the trust of voters.

It is “a big mistake” for the left to equate spending money with radicalism he said this week. “We can’t commit to things without saying how we will pay for them.”

New Zealand Labour’s tax switch was killed because they made light rail and EV subsidies higher political priorities. Chippy has yet to show the same courage and rule out his minister’s unpopular pet projects.

If we want people to accept fairer taxes, we probably need to be less ambitious and introduce them incrementally.

The most important unfairness today is the price of land, which is locking over a third of us out of home ownership. So I would start by paying for a tax switch with a land tax that recovers some of the unearned capital gains.

Land taxes are efficient, hard to avoid, and incentivise people to put their money in more productive areas rather than land banking. Add a top-up to local body rates and the compliance costs are tiny.

Inequality makes societies unstable. Eventually the people you exclude will come for their share. There is still time for the sensible people to be a little bit radical.