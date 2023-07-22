Janet Wilson: Labour tramples its principles in a grab for the centre vote

PM Chris Hipkins says the Government will make it an aggravating factor to use or reward a child to commit a crime.

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020. She is a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: When US Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, commenting on the course of political campaigns, said, “no matter what you map out at the beginning, it’s always different at the end”, he wasn’t referring to the New Zealand Labour Government’s attempts to secure a third term in 2023, but he might as well have been.

For Labour that different path hasn’t come at the end but in the middle of their campaign, as falling polls see them shed what they stand for in a hasty grab for the centre vote.

Last week came news that the Prime Minister had vetoed a wealth tax in April, which his finance minister had backed.

This week it announced a trifecta of youth justice policies that were National-lite and with the whiff of not just policy being executed on the run, but a 180-degree U-turn from where party policy sat three years ago.

Monday’s snafu began when Hipkins announced that posting a ram raid online or live streaming, along with the adults who coerced them into it, would be a crime punishable by 10 years in prison. In fact, Cabinet had opted for it to be an aggravating factor in sentencing, which neatly matched National’s own policy announced a fortnight earlier.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Another ram raid, and more voters who have had a gutsful.

There’s no doubt that Labour’s own daily polling has been telling it for some time that crime/law and order remains a priority issue for voters (it presently sits at second in the Ipsos Issues Monitor), because Hipkins this week began adopting harder language – the language of his political opponents - around the issue. Several times he told reporters that Kiwis had had a “gutsful” and so had he.

Tuesday’s announcement from Hipkins and Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis was a policy puffball and represented Labour’s most glaring deviation from previously held positions: two 30-bed units built in existing youth justice facilities for those with “high needs”, with greater powers for guards to search visitors and imprisoned youth.

But much like any policy written on the run, its impact dissolved like a burnt bonfire-marshmallow because Davis had no detail of how the policy would work, what it would cost, when the facilities would be built, or the age of those who would be eligible.

Labour’s announcement was not only hypocritical – Hipkins had derided National and ACT’s boot camps and youth jails as turning “young offenders into hardened criminals” just 24 hours prior – but comes as former Police Commissioner Mike Bush reviews youth justice facilities in the wake of two allegations of sexual misconduct, with Stuff reporting on a third incident, and two rooftop protests in the past month.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Children Kelvin Davis has had a lot of fronting up to do recently over the performance of his ministry – and now explaining a policy about-face.

It's also at odds with Kelvin Davis agreeing with the Children’s Commissioner a month ago, that care and protection residences, the other type of residences where children are placed under state care, needed to be shut down “sooner than later”.

Last February’s Independent Children’s Monitor report confirmed that Oranga Tamariki isn’t meeting the minimum standards for children in care, there wasn’t enough collaboration between government agencies and Oranga Tamariki didn’t meet its own self-monitoring regulatory requirements.

With Bush’s report not due until the end of August, increasing numbers in youth justice facilities when the duty of care of those facilities is in doubt seems at best ill-advised. At worst, it displays panic.

Wednesday’s third-leg of the trifecta announcement was the announcement of a new law allowing police to prosecute ram raiders as young as 12-years-old in the Youth Court, with repeat offenders liable for ankle bracelets, along with being placed into youth justice facilities or facing curfews.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan’s policy was well researched, in contrast to her colleague. But behind the reason why lay the Labour caucus’s general distaste for what they’d spent this week doing – being like the Opposition and banging the tough-on-crime drum.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: By scrapping for the votes of frightened centrist voters, by seemingly abandoning its principles, Labour will tip party members further out to the left.

The policy had been worked up before Christmas, but Cabinet decided to put it aside to see if its circuit breaker, fast-track intervention programme, which had just been introduced, worked.

Turns out it did. Hipkins said that the programme had worked for three-quarters of ram-raiders – with the remaining hardcore one-quarter needing more consequences, hence Labour’s need to dust down the seven-month old policy and introduce it. At least that’s what Labour will have you believe.

But given that there has been a 465% increase in ram raids in the past two-years – 516 last year alone – the question poses itself, of whether the Government is genuine in solving the problem, or is it simply a too-little-too-late response to voter’s pleas to do something.

Because in seeking action, Labour isn’t only turning its back on the transformation of the justice system it promised last election, it’s turning its back on the Labour voters who supported that transformation.

By scrapping for the votes of frightened centrist voters, by seemingly abandoning its principles, Labour will tip party members further out to the left, into the arms of the Greens or Te Pati Māori – or even drive some of those centrists across to National.