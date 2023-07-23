Damien Grant: The principles that ACT should be sticking up for

David Seymour says the Labour government has failed on housing and crime during his speech on ACT's election campaign launch in Auckland.

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: Sir Roger Douglas took time out of his retirement to take a swing as his old party and declared he is now a swing voter.

I imagine it is difficult watching your creation make its own way in the world. Deviating from what you initially hoped for it and rejecting some of the things you cherished.

Douglas is one of the most significant individuals in our nation’s history. As Finance Minister he rescued this nation economically and set us up for three decades of prosperity. No single individual since World War II has done more for this country.

So it is with some humility and temerity that I, a lickspittle of no consequence, rise in respectful dissent.

Sir Roger has strong views on how we should manage our retirement savings and how welfare should be funded.

Roger Douglas in 1986, when as the Fourth Labour government’s Minister of Finance, he led a radical programme of reform that reshaped New Zealand for decades.

Mostly he wants the state to encourage or even compel individuals to hold dedicated savings accounts they can access upon retirement or when needed.

The current leadership of ACT does not share his wisdom in this area, preferring to reduce the cost of welfare rather than the radical re-engineering Douglas favours. It is probable that the Douglas proposal would achieve a better outcome in the long-term, but Seymour and his merry band must play within the parameters of the current game.

Douglas can now enjoy a principled stance, but he never campaigned on the economic plan he implemented and had the advantage of stumbling on the road to Damascus whilst in office.

Seymour is in a very difficult political environment. What worked in 1984 will not work today.

However, whilst I too sometimes disagree with ACT, as I will detail below, I am not a swing voter. No party can reflect all of the beliefs and values of any individual.

Voting, like dating, is about making the optimal choice given the options available. I will be voting party list ACT and will consider my electoral vote based on the failure of the local MP to attend my annual fireworks display against his willingness to turn up to my podcast.

Now for the juice.

ACT proposes to resolve the problem of the creeping advance of the Treaty into all aspects of our society by way of a referendum.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds The principles of the Treaty of Waitangi are not easy to pin down, but trying to define and confine them by way of a referendum is a mistake, argues Damien Grant.

The policy is to have Parliament pass a law defining the principles of the Treaty, with an emphasis on their impact on our democratic institutions, and then ask the electorate to vote on this at a referendum.

This is a mistake.

I am suspicious of the very idea of the idea that there are principles of the Treaty. It isn’t obvious to me that they are in the text, and nor can it be discerned in the actions of the signatories in the immediate aftermath of its signing.

However, to make an obvious point, this isn’t an area that I have any expertise in. The areas where anyone should take notice of my reckons are exceptionally narrow and mostly confined to how I like my tea; but this is the point. I am not qualified to decide this issue, and neither are most of my fellow voters.

The idea that there were secret principles buried in the Treaty was writ into legislation in 1975 and expanded in the decades since. If you go looking for a coherent summary you will not find it. Perhaps the best I have read was a Privy Council hearing from 1994, where Lord Woolf wrote:

“In Their Lordships’ opinion the ‘principles’ are the underlying mutual obligations and responsibilities which the Treaty placed on the parties. They reflected the intention of the Treaty as a whole and included, but were not confined to, the express terms of the Treaty.”

John Selkirk/Stuff The 2004 hikoi against the seabed and foreshore legislation passed by Helen Clark’s Labour government, which proved a highly divisive point in Crown-Māori relations.

The more you go looking for what these principles actually are the less clear it becomes. It is worse than a Jackson Pollock. A lot of colour, little clarity and with enough scope for everyone to see what they want.

However, we should avoid repeating the mess created by Helen Clark’s reaction to the 2003 Court of Appeal ruling that the Māori Land Court had jurisdiction to consider if the foreshore and seabed were subject to a claim under customary title.

The court did not rule that such title existed, only that it could be explored. Clark, a collectivist in her soul and one for whom the individual has no rights as against the state, passed the Foreshore and Seabed Bill; a shockingly authoritarian act that used the sovereign power of parliament to expunge potential property rights of an entire section of the population.

This led, directly, to the creation of the Māori Party and exacerbated race relations. It was repealed and replaced with better legislation in 2011, but the damage was done. Māori leant a lesson that those who could be the subject of a wealth tax need to grasp.

The state, in a democracy, has the power and cloak of legitimacy granted by an electoral mandate to strip anyone of their rights and property.

Stuff Damien Grant: I do not believe in the principles of the Treaty, but I do believe in principles.

ACT, quite sensibly, are searching for a resolution to the ever-expanding definition of the Treaty principles and seeking some way to cut the gordian knot of what has become a lucrative grievance industry. However, their approach is not one I can agree with.

Either various iwi have claims – customary, Treaty-based or passed down from an atua – or they do not. If these rights exist they should not be extinguished by the will of the majority. And if they do not exist then we need a process by which this can be determined in such a way that we can all accept the outcome.

I do not believe in the principles of the Treaty, but I do believe in principles, and one of the most important is the rule of law, not of man, and the rights of the individual against the whim of the state.

ACT should be the party that defends these principles, especially when it is inconvenient.