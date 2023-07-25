Verity Johnson: Stop calling Tory Whanau a party girl

Tory Whanau is Wellington's new mayor after a landslide win on October 8. Here she celebrates the win but she has been greeted to office with a raft of issues. (Video first published on October 8).

OPINION: As your typical Jafa, I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about Wellington.

I just assume it's floating around in a glow of calm enlightenment, like a cherub that’s just finished its morning yoga. But in the past few weeks, it’s been looking distinctly unenlightened.

Actually, it’s been looking unbelievably petty. I’m talking about the inexplicable, pearl-clutching, arse-clenching, blood-lusting, burn-the-witching bitching about the capital’s “party girl” mayor, Tory Whanau. It’s so petulant that I wasn’t going to write about all this. I thought it would stay a petty Wellington in-fight.

But the bitching has swelled to national level, the label has stuck, and we’re now all spitting the phrase “party girl” like it’s a synonym for “licentious harlot”.

And then last week, we took it to new depths by gasping over how she took her dog to work! In violation of building policy! Let’s smite her into a toasted marshmallow!

I can’t believe we’re doing this. We’re gossiping about her dog? Look, every boss I’ve ever had, especially post-Covid, has taken their dog to work. Which doesn’t make it right, but it does mean that it’s the moral equivalent of condemning her for jaywalking. We may as well complain that she uses her flatmate’s shampoo instead of buying her own.

But don’t forget that she, er, went to dinner and had a few vinos. She forgot to pay the bill and then, er, then went back to do so. And then she may or may not have been trying to be funny and tipsily asked a waiter, “don’t you know who I am?”. (She strongly denies that.)

My God, this list of bad behaviour is so vanilla it should come with a chocolate flake in it.

This is not “party girl” behaviour. Take it from someone who works in a burlesque club, and is now a connoisseur of the species, she does not qualify as Kiwi party girl. She’d have to be getting absolutely trolleyed, getting evicted, streaking down the street and passing out in public loos while wearing only one shoe for her to even reach the baseline for that label.

But we knew this, didn’t we? As a nation of proud pissheads, we know in our beer-sodden bones that this is very pedestrian in comparison to what we’d do on a night out. And so the kindest explanation for our gossiping is that we’re raging hypocrites.

But wait, I can feel the outraged spittle hit the screen, She’s a politician! We expect them to be pillars of propriety! No, let’s be specific. We expect female politicians to be Maria von Trapp. But we expect our male politicians to be smart enough to save the country - then humble enough to come to the local for a pint.

We’ve had a party-hard political culture ever since Parliament was first created. The first law Parliament passed was to put a bar out the back so MPs could drink. We exempted MPs from the 6 o’clock swill and Sunday temperance, we’ve had PMs who would get hammered on the job and were legendary for their drinking sessions.

Even to this day, the highest compliment you can pay a politician is calling them, “a bloke you could have a beer with”.

But bloke is the key word here. Whanau is doing exactly what New Zealand has always found charming in male politicians. She’s being fun, relaxed and real.

If Wayne Brown did this, he’d go up in the polls as he’d finally have shown himself to be a man of the people. But when Whanau does it, we can’t stop sniping about her. What we find “fun and relatable” in a male politician, we find flaky and floozy in Whanau.

So you know what this gossip is called? It’s not called being a party girl. It’s called sexist crap.