Josie Pagani: Labour's only path to victory now is to go big

This could be a metaphor for how Labour is currently feeling, but dentistry could also be a pathway to an electoral rally for Labour, argues Josie Pagani.

OPINION: Labour's law and order week ended with, first, a shooting from a character on home detention who plainly should not have been on home detention. And then, well. Then the justice minister was arrested. Let’s hope they don’t do an economy week next week. Chris Hipkins has looked like the adult son in a suit enduring his mother's third wedding.

For Labour, this has so far been election campaigning by the scream emoji, head in hands, about to explode.

Whatever Labour's election strategy is – and I'm not sure we will know it when we see it – it's probably unwise to rule out more caucus resignations, ministerial arrests, or other unforeseen yet strangely foreseeable calamities.

There is only one way Labour can win in October, and it isn't “Hope for the Best”.

They need to come up with something so bold that we talk about nothing else.

They have ruled out anything big on tax. There have been kittenish evasions about removing the GST from fruit and vegetables. That would help families, but they need to say what would be cut to pay for it, or else it just looks like an election bribe.

How about free or cheap dental care?

It's a policy that would bring a smile to everyone's face. Few of us can easily afford $6000 for a crown or even $400 for a filling.

For the 40% of all adults, and 50% of Maori and Pasifika, who cannot afford a check-up, let alone a filling, bringing dental health into the public system would be life-changing.

Helen Clark's Labour government brought in free access to dental care for kids until the age of 18.

For adults, if your teeth hurt and money is scarce, your only option is to queue at the hospital emergency room from 5am, and hope someone pulls your teeth out.

Teeth have become a signifier of our place in society. If you are middle aged with dentures, chances are you are poor. If you are poor, chances are your teeth are a mess.

The obstacle in the way of free or cheap dental care is paying for it. No policy is credible unless you say how to pay for it. Apply this rule to all new policies until the election.

The point of politics is to make tough choices. If we want free dental care, then we have to identify something lower priority that we can go without to pay for it.

Labour could fund free or heavily subsidised dental care for everyone by increasing the age of eligibility for NZ Super by one year.

That would replace one universal entitlement with another.

Dental care is a cost for older New Zealanders who often have had good teeth all their lives, then find they need comprehensive dental treatment when their incomes are fixed and they are least able to pay.

The cost would be about $1 billion per year. That is a fair bit less than the saving from raising the retirement age by a year.

Increasing the age for super would have to be phased in, maybe increasing the age by a month a year for 12 years. That would roughly match the time it would take to phase in universal dental care, because you would need to recruit dentists, technicians, hygienists, and a phalanx of Wellington officials to pay them.

A public dental option could be delivered through two mechanisms – a network of public clinics like GP surgeries, and a pooled insurance scheme that you could pay into, like ACC, to access private dental practices as we do today. Their practices would flourish, your teeth would be whiter, and you would have that ring of confidence.

I know what you're thinking. “Why don't we just ban sugary drinks and punish parents who don't get their kids to clean their teeth?”

Dental problems occur even in people who look after their teeth. Besides, a health system that depends on moral judgements and assumptions about other people's lifestyles is terrible. What, are we going to withhold heart attack care from patients who eat too much pasta?

Judging other people is an excuse for not doing anything different, rather than a genuine explanation for why hardship occurs.

Services should be provided universally when the benefits are near universal, when existing policies are producing large-scale policy failure, and when the policy failure causes bad outcomes in other areas. Universal dental care ticks all the boxes.

Everybody deals with dental issues at some time. About half the population suffer because they can't afford treatment, and even those who do often experience hardship paying.

People who don't get dental care can avoid social contact and get sicker with everything from diabetes to heart disease.

Most of us expect to work past 65 anyway. In exchange for a lifetime of dental care would be a policy that, to borrow a 70s toothpaste ad, “gives your mouth sex appeal”.