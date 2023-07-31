Siouxsie Wiles: The pineapple-flavoured, dead-bacteria spray that could fight UTIs

Logan Roy, the patriarch in the HBO series Succession, had an alarming brush with (spoiler alert for latecomers) a UTI.

OPINION: I’m currently making my way through the TV show Succession. Yes, yes, I know, I’m a little late to the party…

Anyway, in one episode the writers briefly touched on an important and sometimes debilitating disease. Then this morning I read that a new vaccine for this very disease is looking promising in clinical trials.

So, what’s the disease? Succession spoiler alert: in one episode, billionaire media mogul and patriarch Logan Roy suddenly becomes very confused and disoriented. Then he starts to hallucinate. He’s experiencing delirium, brought on by a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Not to fear though. Roy’s infection and delirium were quickly (well, this is TV) dealt with by getting him to take the antibiotics he’d been prescribed.

I had a UTI a few years ago, and it was one of the most unpleasant things I’ve ever experienced. The overwhelming urgency to pee. The pain. Awful. I can’t even begin to imagine what life must be like for the one in four women who suffer from them over and over and over again.

There are several issues for people experiencing recurrent UTIs – defined as three or more infections a year.

One is the need for repeated courses of antibiotics. And the problem with antibiotics is that bacteria are being increasingly resistant to being killed by them. Many of the bacteria responsible for UTIs are listed by the World Health Organisation as “critical”, meaning we are fast running out of effective antibiotics to treat the infections they cause.

Researchers at the Centre for Superbug Solutions at the University of Queensland recently looked at what new antibiotics are in development and making their way through clinical trials.

There are currently just two drugs to treat UTIs in phase one “first in human” safety trials. There are just three in phase three trials, which is when we find out if they work. One of those is given intravenously which will severely limit its use.

As the authors point out, there were over 2000 clinical trials for cancer drugs in 2021 alone. Even Covid-19 saw almost 200 vaccine candidates start clinical trials.

In other words, we need new treatments and ways to prevent UTIs. And yes, I know about cranberry juice.

A Cochrane meta-analysis of clinical trials published earlier this year concluded that cranberries – taken as a juice or in tablet or capsule form – can reduce the number of infections experienced by some women with recurrent UTIs. But they don’t seem to work for people who are pregnant or elderly.

That’s where the MV140 vaccine comes in. It’s been available in several countries since 2010 and is marketed under the trade name Uromune.

Uromune is what’s known as a whole-cell heat-inactivated vaccine. It’s made from four species of bacteria which are all common causes of UTIs – Enterococcus faecalis, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Proteus vulgaris – killed by heating them to a high temperature.

Uromune is also an oral vaccine. No injections, just two sprays of the dead bacteria under your tongue every day for three months. They’ve added a pineapple flavouring if that helps make it sound more palatable.

It may sound weird that spraying some dead bacteria under your tongue could stop you getting a UTI, but plenty of studies have shown that Uromune is better than a placebo or antibiotics.

It doesn’t work for everyone. But taken together, the clinical trials show that more than half of the people who normally experienced recurrent infections, didn’t have another UTI in the nine months after being vaccinated. Trials in other groups, like the elderly and immunosuppressed also look promising.

Uromune is available in Aotearoa New Zealand. But it’s not funded by Pharmac. This means a three-month course is likely to set you back several hundred dollars.

Given how awful recurrent UTIs are, and that we desperately need to use existing antibiotics more wisely, I hope Pharmac reconsider. This important vaccine shouldn’t just be accessible to those who can afford to pay for it.