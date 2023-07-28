Auckland mayor Wayne Brown didn't have the numbers... So he voted twice

Mayor Wayne Brown displayed a range of emotions during day one of discussions over Auckland Council's budget.

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: For a self-styled numbers man, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown was on the brink of being outvoted partway through Thursday’s council meeting in a display of political mismanagement.

Brown’s closest and most loyal lieutenants voted against him, his deputy abstained after initiating a move to delay the mayoral initiative, and in the end he had to use a casting vote to get his way.

Breaking the golden rule of political leadership, it was a classic case of failing to count.

The mayor had made a minor reshuffle of his “cabinet”, the chair and deputy chairmanships of some committees, but also proposed swapping out a councillor put on the board of Auckland Transport.

The committee changes were his prerogative as mayor, the directorships required the backing of councillors.

In another environment, not controversial stuff, but Brown made mistakes that one wouldn’t normally expect, nine months into a political leadership role.

The mayor didn’t canvass the AT directorship change with all councillors. Getting removed was veteran councillor Mike Lee – a past chair of the former Auckland Regional Councillor – and who had served two terms as an AT director under the inaugural mayor Len Brown.

While Lee has upset some councillors with his strident advocacy and oratory on issues he feels strongly about, he is also held in some awe and respected by others.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, with deputy mayor Desley Simpson during June’s budget debate.

Wayne Brown had decided to swap him out for senior councillor Chris Darby, stripping Lee of the $55,000 director’s salary and exposing him to a degree of public humiliation.

Why, was not made clear in the mayor’s agenda paper, saying only that Lee acknowledged the change.

There was no need to rush to make the changes, it was entirely a discretionary move which the mayor had decided to make, and make then.

His first mistake was to formalise the changes in a report which reached councillors only late on Wednesday, ahead of the Thursday vote. Late reports are bugbear for councillors who value the respect of being given time to consider things.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Removed Auckland Transport director, councillor Mike Lee

The first surprise in the meeting was that Brown’s deputy, Desley Simpson, and the other councillor he’d appointed to the AT board, Andy Baker, joined forces to try to stall the change in the light of concern expressed by unnamed councillors.

The mayor got a little grumpy, and wasn’t swayed by Manukau councillor Lotu Fuli who backed a deferral, to work through the hurt being felt by some.

The deferral vote failed only just, 8-10 with Simpson, Baker, the mayor’s loyal Howick ward councillors Maurice Williamson and Sharon Stewart amongst those wanting more time.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Councillor Maurice Williamson voted against the mayor Wayne Brown on the timing of the AT director change

With that out of the way, the mayor’s original director swap went to the vote, a 9-9 tie, again with his strongest supporters voting against him – requiring him to cast a second vote to prevail.

That nine months into the job, with a fully staffed office of advisors, Brown had not been able to read the room on the issue, was a consensus and relationship building-fail that the mayor needs to reflect on as work begins on the mammoth task of creating the next, and most challenging yet, 10 year budget.