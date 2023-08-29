Who pays for the ferries, man? We do, one way or another

Two new AT Auckland electric ferries are being constructed at McMullen and Wing in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

ANALYSIS: The construction of two new electric ferries for Auckland is a material sign of long-overdue investment in a key part of the city’s public transport network.

The two 191-seat ferries are designed and being built in Auckland at the forefront of global moves towards zero-carbon high-speed passenger transport.

Like everything to do with ferries, good things have taken time - the discussions between the builder EV Maritime, and the buyer Auckland Transport, began seven years ago.

Despite much of Auckland connecting to the Waitematā Harbour, ferries still carry only 6% of the city’s public transport trips – currently more than 4 million a year - underlining the high public cost of services.

In 2018, each bus journey taken required a public subsidy of $2.64, while train trips needed $3.69 of support and ferry $7.12 (excluding the Waiheke Island run).

Ferries need skilled crew, and the failure of the largest operator Fullers360 to be able to retain a full complement, has led to the suspension of three routes, to allow staff to focus on training.

The longest, most open-water route to Gulf Harbour is proposed to end if or when the new Penlink highway onto Whangaparaoa Peninsula brings bus services on priority lanes to mid-peninsula.

None of the challenges of ferries is an argument against investment - waterborne transport is the only form not dependent on a physical network, like a road or tracks, though occasionally weather can misbehave.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Wanderer is one of four older ferries bought by Auckland Transport, and the first to be refurbished

And for those communities served by ferry, the alternative is often a long, congestion-inducing land journey.

Securing the future for ferry in Auckland requires a big public investment. The first two electric ferries are largely funded by a $27m government grant. And the 10-year programme to replace the ageing, previously privately-owned fleet with 6-7 AT-owned vessels is being funded from the $57m a year, Climate Action Targeted Rate.

It’s an important if costly switch, taking the investment decisions away from private operators, and reducing the influence they have through owning the boats needed for services.

The strategy also involved AT buying four older ferries from operator Fullers360 for $5m, with a further $10m earmarked to refurbish them, extending their lives with new more efficient diesel engines and technology, and a refit.

EV Maritime/Supplied Impression of the interior of EV Maritime's EVM200 ferry, two of which are being built for Auckland Transport

The ferry replacement programme is being part-funded by $122 million raised through the Climate Action Targeted Rate (CATR).

Ferries involve big lumps of capital, like the electric trains which AT bought for the city’s rail network. They need wharves, pontoons, and with the advent of electric vessels, big pricey charging facilities.

The upside is much reduced running costs, lower or zero emissions, and the appeal to passengers of travelling in cutting-edge comfort.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Around 4.3 million ferry trips were taken in Auckland over the past year.

The strategy to develop a publicly-owned fleet of clean, zero or low emission ferries is to be applauded, it gives AT direct control over the services, rather than being dependent on an operator-boat owner.

The exception is the Waiheke Island service which Fullers360 runs outside the public network, as an unsubsidised commercial service, thanks to legislation which it exempted it from controls.

However, calls for the ferry strategy to accelerate or for services to expand in the short term will only happen if someone - the public - pays more in some form.

