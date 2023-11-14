How we could all make the bus go faster without spending anything

The electric bus depot is a significant step towards Auckland Transport’s goal of a zero emission bus fleet. (First published January, 2023)

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Millions of dollars and a lot of expensive time is being invested in making bus journeys through Auckland faster and with more reliable travel times.

Bus priority is the buzzword, with even mayor Wayne Brown pushing for buses getting priority at traffic lights.

In the quest for trimming minutes from a journey, is Auckland Transport missing some simple ideas that bus users and motorists could make happen for them?

USE THE BACK DOOR TO EXIT THE BUS

In what seems like a distant past, the custom was to board a bus through the front door and leave through the back.

Improved bus design over the years has made it all about the front door, which is wider, often has ramps to improve access and feeds into a roomier space in the front.

The front has become a favoured huddling area for standees, who are often loathe to move further down the bus.

The downside is that generally, those wanting to board have to wait for people to exit, through the same door, slowing the process down.

With many, if not most Auckland buses now having audio messages naming upcoming stops, it would be simple to add polite reminders to alight via the back door.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Exiting a bus from the back leaves the front clear for new passengers to get on.

USE THE BACK DOOR TO GET ON

I know. This sounds contradictory. But on seriously busy routes, Auckland Transport (AT) should encourage, or even require, two-door boarding through the front and rear of the bus.

The possibility that travellers might board at the rear without tagging-on, thereby riding free, seems to be a fear at AT. Revenue risk was the phrase.

It was encouraged during the Covid-19 pandemic, but not since.

However, in reality, people already board at the front without properly tagging on and are understandably not challenged in most cases, by drivers who don’t need another confrontation, or worse.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Boarding and exiting through both sets of doors is not officially done in Auckland.

A sense of fair play amongst passengers is also a constraint. When I’ve occasionally hopped in an open back, it’s a move accompanied by a sense of guilt that I might be jumping the queue.

Sell two-door boarding as a favour to fellow bus travellers. Quicker, less-disrupted bus trips will help make public transport a more appealing alternative.

PLEASE LET THE BUS GO FIRST

I previously wrote a column on this alone, but anyone who travels regularly by bus and has a view of the traffic will be familiar with the difficulty in getting a bus back out into the traffic lane.

Motorists will make sometimes dramatic manoeuvres to ensure they get past an emerging bus, rather than slowing for a few seconds, to let as many as 30-50 people get on their way sooner.

David White/Stuff Getting buses away from a stop back into traffic can take time

A 2017 study of the benefits of making giving way compulsory found a benefit ratio of between 4.5:1 and 8.7:1. In other words, huge.

However, rather than wait years for an inevitably complicated path to changing the law, “Please Let the Bus Go First” could be sold as a social plus, like correct boarding and alighting.

With the official emphasis now on making the most of existing road space, motorists accustomed to uninterrupted priority are going to find many of the changes needed challenging.

“Changing behaviour” is another buzz phrase when looking at how Aucklanders will need to alter how they get around, if harmful transport emissions are to be cut significantly to curb climate warming.

A few social niceties around bus doors, and slowing to let a bus out of a bus stop won’t change the world, but would be a small, cheap, pragmatic step on what will be a long climate-saving path.