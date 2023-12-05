When the going gets tough for Auckland - look ahead, not back

Stuff journalist Todd Niall talks to Sir Peter Gluckman on the council budget threat to The Southern Initiative. (Video from March 2023)

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: It would be easy for my last column after 46 years in daily news, to be a wallow in the past.

I could reminisce about the multitude of Auckland boroughs which I covered from time to time in the late 1970’s - Glen Eden, Howick, Mt Eden, Newmarket among the many.

The future for Auckland though is too important. When the going gets tough, like now, it’s time for the city to flex its muscles, its scale, and its host of powerful players, to progress.

The council has begun reviewing the structure created in the 2010 amalgamation, which built a platform on which the city could pursue a unified, ambitious future.

Auckland is not a “Titanic” but these are definitely just deckchairs.

Spending time looking at the boundaries and structure of the 21 local boards is not where the next big leap will come from.

Here’s just one idea: Create an entity where the council, key players in the private sector, academic institutions, iwi and others, can put their heads and cheque books together and agree on bold initiatives.

Amalgamation came about more from Auckland’s business leaders, making a case to the government, than it did from political leaders most of whom who doubted bigger was better.

It may not always have been better, but it was certainly more effective on the big picture challenges it was created to tackle. Transport and urban form, though social development has remained a fringe activity.

Leave the government out of it, because that should be the Auckland way. The growing calls inside council to “wait for direction” from the new government is the opposite of what 2010 was all about.

Thinking aloud and randomly, Pasifika could become a major city season, not just a two-day festival.

National or international sports events, such as rugby, high profile fashion and cultural or music fixtures, showcased in top city venues would both unite, but also attract visitors to boost the city’s economy.

SUPPLIED Auckland’s two-day Pasifika Festival is one of the biggest events on the calendar.

Why is it only in real estate that the ambitions of the council, commerce, and society find common ground, such as the sale of the council’s Downtown Carpark, to a listed property company Precinct, in partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

Instead of a half-empty concrete monolith for storing cars, A $1.5 billion redevelopment will generate more economic activity, more jobs, and more reasons for both Aucklanders or visitors to spend time in the city centre.

Ngāti Whātua in its own words : “As tangata whenua of the site, has worked with Precinct to create a partnership covering commercial, design and social elements of the development, with a view to achieving real outcomes for Māori.”

Is it too late to re-visit other big ideas like the south and west Auckland development of green, higher skilled jobs for Māori and Pasifika, which lost momentum after the government didn’t see kick-starting it as a budget priority.

MAU Studios/Supplied Artist impression of proposed south/west Auckland "Eco-Park" the second phase of an Auckland Council plan to boost the creation of Māori and Pasifika owned businesses.

In the mayor Wayne Brown’s original budget proposal, the council champion, the Community and Social Innovation unit would have been defunded, and its work left to a government to pick-up.

It’s the kind of siloed “my budget-your budget” short sightedness which risks keeping the handbrake on Auckland’s attempts to move forward.

The opening of the City Rail Link in 2026 will show what vision, focus, and determination can deliver for Auckland-Tāmaki-Makaurau.

Auckland can continue to be the country’s most important, dynamic and diverse city, it just needs to focus on delivering that in the best way for future generations, rather than in an incremental way that avoids challenging the comfort zones of people in my demographic.

Kia Kaha Tāmaki Makaurau. Look ahead, not back.