Act's David Seymour has 'more impressive record than Todd Muller'

OPINION: “Imagine New Zealand without Act?” David Seymour asked me, rhetorically, over coffee last week. The possibility of Act disappearing under his leadership troubles him. He is the custodian not only of his party, but of the liberal agenda that it represents. It’s a heavy burden.

Seymour popped into our collective consciousness with his “Hi. I’m David” video campaign for the seat of Epsom. The slightly awkward and unassuming quality we saw then has remained. It leads people to underestimate him.

This is a mistake. There is a lot more to the Epsom MP than that initial video would indicate.

Seymour, it helps to remember, is an accidental party leader. “I only ran to support Jamie (Whyte)” he told me, before lamenting that Whyte promptly decamped back to London after leading Act to its third electoral hammering.

Suddenly he was the guardian of Act’s legacy. The sole bearer of the torch.

Ross Giblin/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour.

I compared him to Brian, in the Monty Python classic, Life of Brian; a reluctant messiah. He chortled at the comparison but said it wasn’t inaccurate. Seymour wasn’t planning on leading his party in 2014. He didn’t have the skills back then and didn’t seem comfortable being on the national stage, nor did the weight of responsibility sit lightly on him.

Yet he didn’t shrink from the enormity of the task.

The lone Act MP became leader by default, led the party to its fourth electoral hammering and has spent the last three years trying to breathe life into his moribund party. For most of this parliament’s term he appeared to be failing. Poll after poll had the party firmly at half a percent.

David White stuff.co.nz ACT Party leader David Seymour labels the Labour led Govt 'sleazy' in his party's policy launch on Waitangi Day.

Even the voters of Epsom, who warmed to their door-knocking local MP, were not giving their party vote to Act.

“I want to leave Act as a viable party,” he declared.

A fine ambition. I want to coach the All Blacks.

The prospects seemed about as realistic until, around the middle of last year, Seymour managed to move the dial. One poll had the party up to one percent. In a flash of support, it doubled to two percent.

There is latent support that, once the party was relevant, came home. This bump in support was linked to his success in stewarding the End of Life Choice Bill through the house, strident advocacy for free speech and a courageous, if at times chaotic, opposition to the government’s gun laws.

It was the Covid-19 lockdown that transformed Seymour into a serious political contender. As Bridges failed to hit the right chords the Epsom MP presented as a thoughtful and effective opposition leader. Voters took notice.

Act is still around two per cent, polling just behind NZ First and, with the Epsom redoubt secure, could bring in between three and five MPs come election time. As a long-time party supporter, I find this encouraging.

Still, when they published their party list I coughed up my cornflakes. Number three is Nicole McKee. She will make an excellent MP, but her main focus is firearms. Like many traditional Act supporters I’m an urban liberal. Firearms are fine in theory, but I’ve only fired one once and I hope to never do so again.

I respect the rights of gun owing wing-nuts to own firearms, but I don’t wish to socialise with them.

Act has tried to woo rural voters in the past; even having former Federated Farmers president Owen Jennings as an MP in the late 1990s. Yet country folk are not big on fresh ideas, certainly not the sort of libertarian-leaning ones Act has become known for, so embracing the firearms lobby is a bold move. I put this to Seymour and he had a convincing answer that makes electoral sense, but it leaves me wary.

This move belies an unexpected ruthlessness that is at odds with Seymour’s genial public presence. This is as it should be. Politics isn’t for the faint-hearted and the young party leader is playing to win. He is going to need to be tough and his recent decisions are evidence that he has the steel required.

The stakes are high. It is clear Seymour has no confidence in National. He’s said publicly, “If Labour brought in full-blown communism, the Nats would campaign on managing it better.” If New Zealand is to be diverted from its current leftist drift, the Act Party and its determined leader will be the reason.

Chris Skelton/Stuff David Seymour was a surprise hit on Dancing with the Stars.

He has no desire to repeat the career of Peter Dunne; clinging on to ministerial warrants for their own sake and leaving nothing in his wake. He wants to reshape the country.

This becomes clear once you read his 2017 book, Own Your Future. The author had clearly been thinking about the unfinished business of the 1980s reforms and what, practically, a small party can do to have an impact.

Charter Schools and the End of Life Choice Bill are two tangible achievements Seymour has clocked up in his six years as MP, whilst also burdened with being his party’s sole MP, leader, and occasional dancing celebrity. It is a far more impressive record than Todd Muller, who entered the house at the same election as Seymour and whose only real achievement has been to depose the beleaguered Bridges.

Seymour is a conviction politician with his own gravity. He wants to move the country in a better direction and is remarkably confident in his ability to do so. This is an audacious ambition for an MP who has often found himself outvoted 119 to 1. Yet, reasonable men do not change the world.

* Damien Grant is a regular columnist for Stuff, and an insolvency practitioner and business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers Union' but not of any political party.