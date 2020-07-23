Uighur Muslims need NZ's support as brutal Chinese clampdown continues

A protester in Hong Kong makes his feelings plain. Uighur Muslims in China are currently suffering some of the worst human rights abuses in the world, writes columnist Donna Miles-Mojab.

OPINION: How would you feel if men from the government were sent to stay in your house, 24/7, to ensure you and your family were patriotic and your political views adhered to the official doctrine?

Sounds like an unimaginable dystopian police state, doesn’t it? But, according to Human Rights Watch, these “home stays” have been happening in China’s biggest province, Xinjiang.​

The families forced to sleep and eat under the watchful eye of the state are Uighur​ and other Turkic minority Muslims whose language, culture and religious beliefs are seen as a threat by the Chinese Communist Party.

The state repression of Uighur Muslims – who form 11 million of Xinjiang’s 22m inhabitants – has been going on for decades. Uighur activists, tired of economic and social marginalisation, want the region to become independent “East Turkestan”.

READ MORE:

* Chinese ambassador confronted on live television with Uighur prisoner footage

* China hits back at 'unbalanced' report claiming it's a threat to the world

* US cracks down on China over brutal treatment of ethnic Muslims

* The disappearing people: Uighur Kiwis lose contact with family members in China



After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, China took advantage of George W Bush’s “War on Terror” to brand all Uighur Muslims as potential extremists. A vast, secretive facial recognition network was set up to closely monitor Uighur Muslims throughout the Xinjiang region.

In 2018, Human Rights Watch reported the mass arbitrary detention and torture of Uighur Muslims whose contact with the outside world has been virtually cut off because every phone is closely tracked and controlled by the state.

The US State Department estimated the number of people held in various camps against their will to be between 1m and 3m.

It’s reported that the Uighur Muslims held in these camps face political indoctrination, mandatory birth control, forced sterilisation, forced abortion, rape, torture and murder.

China has claimed the camps were voluntary vocational training centres and all the attendees have now “graduated”. But Human Rights Watch and Uighur rights activists dispute this claim and continue to speak of “cultural genocide” where Uighur Muslims are forced to learn “Xi Jinping​ Thought” and are made to denounce their own distinct identity in violation of the cultural rights of ethnic minorities under the international human rights law.

There is no doubt that Uighur Muslims in China are currently suffering some of the worst human rights abuses in the world. So, what is the international community doing about it?

There have been plenty of statements and joint letters condemning China’s actions in Xinjiang.

Last July, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Japan joined 18 European countries to express their concerns in an open letter to the UN. Later, 37 countries wrote back to defend China. Recently, our own Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has again spoken out against the treatment of Uighur Muslims and the controversial Hong Kong national security law.

But, so far, only the US has imposed targeted sanctions on China in response to the treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, left, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in London this week. Britain has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and blocked arms sales to the former British territory after China imposed a tough new national security law.

A few days ago, the UK responded to the Hong Kong national security law by suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, warning: “the United Kingdom is watching. And the whole world is watching.”

The Hong Kong national security is controversial because it removes legal and judicial safeguards for citizens of Hong Kong.

When it comes to the Uighur Muslims though, the “whole world” doesn’t seem to be watching. What is particularly shocking is the shameful silence of Muslim majority countries. Apart from Turkey, no other Muslim country has openly condemned China.

Mohammed bin Salman​ of Saudi Arabia, the butcher in chief (lest we forget Jamal Khashoggi),​ said it was China’s “right” to put Muslims in camps for anti-terror purposes. Pakistan spoke out strongly in support of Rohingya​ Muslims but has stayed silent about Uighurs.

Iran, an Islamic Republic and supposedly the champion of Muslims, has said nothing publicly. The silence of Egypt, Malaysia and Indonesia have been deafening too.

Why is that? Let’s look at Iran as an example.

Pushed to the economic brink by US sanctions, Iran has opened its doors to China to ensure its security and survival. The two countries are close to agreeing a massive $400 billion investment deal which explains why Iran is unwilling to rock the boat and speak out against China.

The deal with Tehran is part of China’s extensive Belt and Road Initiative – a global development strategy, involving infrastructure development and investments in nearly 70 countries.

Many Muslim countries are included in China’s strategic investments, which some have dubbed as “debt diplomacy”.

The US sees the rise of China as a threat to its own global hegemony and as such, its long-term strategy is to contain China and treat it as a foe.

My worry is that treating China as an enemy might become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Of course, there are serious issues that need to be managed: human rights abuses and political interference, China’s behaviour towards its neighbours and the conflict in the South China Sea.

But one thing is clear: China cares about the global opinion. We must therefore continue to speak out against China’s wrongdoings while recognising that some paranoia about China is just economic sour grapes.