NZ MPs in the confessional. Sorry is that a euphemism?

The thing is Father, I’ve been raiding my electorate office’s stationery cupboard.

SATIRE: Bless me Father for I have sinned.

Go ahead my child.

I’m a Member of Parliament …

Hang on, I’ll just get a fresh lined refill. Go ahead.

Father I understand you’ve been hearing the confessions of MP’s who have fallen from grace.

READ MORE:

* Crusher offers her MPs chance to confess their sins and blasphemies

* Positive transmissions in the moral vacuum

* Todd Muller Asks Questions Down Through The Ages



That is my privilege.

Good, good. The thing is Father, I’ve been raiding my electorate office’s stationery cupboard.

Sorry is that a euphemism?

No, no. Pens, pencils, staples, the lot. I’ve been doing it for ages. I went early and I went hard. Again, not a euphemism.

My child, as surely you know these misdemeanours are trivial compared to those of your colleagues.

Yes I know that’s why I need your advice. About the news cycle.

The news cycle?

Yes, it’s just I’ve been thinking of getting all this stationery-gate stuff out in the open. A public mea culpa. And I figure it’d be best if I dumped it at a time when it’ll get buried. When another bigger juicier scandal is about to break.

And?

So do you know of any?

Get out!

* * *

Bless me oh father, for sin has come upon me.

Go ahead my child.

When in the fullness of time a mighty kahikatea in the forest of Tane is beset by the slings and arrows of …

Shane? Shane! Shane I’ll cut you a deal. Shut up and walk away now penance-free. God loves a sinner, it’s just the monologue-ing we can’t stand.

A thousand blessings upon you, oh beneficent …

Out!

* * *

Bless me Father for I deserve it, and don’t you forget it, sunshine. Now take this down: it’s an ACT-inspired hit-job on me, and here is a complete list of all the grubby participants …

Mr Peters can I just point out that parliamentary privilege does not extend to the confessional and – Mr Peters? Hello? Anyone?

* * *

Bless you Father, for you have sinned.

Me? Wait, no, I don’t think that’s how it works.

Oh come come Father, does not the Good Book tell us we are all sinners? And you have such a stressful job, sitting here listening to all the things those MPs have been getting up to.

Of course, of course … I mean I’m sure there have been times when my mind has wandered and I’ve starting coveting my neighbour’s ass.

And I’ll bet you feel better for getting that off your chest.

Yes, yes, I do actually, and – wait! Are you Judith Collins?

I’m just someone who’s concerned for your mental health, Father. But don’t worry, your secret’s safe. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to be interviewed by Duncan Garner. I can only hope he doesn’t ask me a direct question about whether I know anyone who’s confessed to coveting their neighbour’s ass. I mean, when that happens what’s a girl to do?

But , but what’s to become of me?

Well, not many will have heard of you and soon no-one will remember you at all. By the way, before you leave I’d get that door fixed at the front of the church. Whenever I come through it there’s a sound like the wailing of a thousand tormented souls. Bye now.