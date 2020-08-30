What if we all stopped tuning into the Ashley Bloomfield show?

OPINION: It’s easy, when we are all tuning into the daily Ashley Bloomfield roll call of coronavirus cases, to feel like we are permanently mired in crisis.

But six months on from the day Covid first hit our shores the sky hasn’t fallen in yet, even if it might feel that way sometimes in the deluge of covid-plus news.

That’s not to underplay the impact of covid on so many lives; people have lost loved ones, businesses closed, jobs are gone, families are separated and the end is still far from sight. It’s been a very real crisis, in every sense of the word.

Monique Ford/Stuff Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

But the problem with being stuck in crisis mode month in and month out is that we risk remaining trapped in the moment.

It also forces us to turn inward; we saw that in the backlash against expats returning home from overseas, and the groundswell in favour of sealing off our borders completely.

Even more worryingly, some of that sentiment is raising its head in relation to Aucklanders being free to travel again once level 3 is lifted tonight.

Chris McKeen/Stuff On the last weekend of Level 3 COVID restrictions, Aucklanders in the CBD were generally observing social distancing requirements, including at the Victoria Park basketball court.

I've heard it more than once on the street in Wellington; why are they “letting Aucklanders out” when there are still cases of community transmission in the Queen city?

Turning against each other is not how we will get through this.

We have many advantages over the first time we went into lockdown; we all remember the sick feeling when the daily tally of Covid cases rose from one, to 11, to as high as 89 in short order. This time around, the Government’s contact tracing efforts seem to have stayed one step ahead of the virus, and contained the daily rise to single or double digits.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff For months, we’ve been glued to the Ashley Bloomfield show. Is it time to let it go?

We all know there are no guarantees, this virus takes no prisoners after all, as worried experts reminded us after Auckland recorded 11 fresh new cases of community transmission yesterday.

But should that continue, there is cause for hope that this and future outbreaks can be contained in a way that allows us to start looking beyond Covid – and ahead to how we can adapt and pivot as a nation to meet the challenges of this new world.

That’s exactly what many Kiwi businesses are already doing, which is why we set out to find some of their stories this week.

We found a lot to get excited about; Ian Taylor, New Zealand’s Innovator of the Year, told us how Covid had changed his business for ever, and in a good way.

I talked to Neat Meat owner Simon Eriksen and he told me about his hope that people would start valuing the things that were most important to them – family, friends, community, as a result of the pandemic.

But the common theme in talking to these businesses was the speed with which they adapted. Like the rest of us, they were knocked for six during the first couple of weeks, but then they just got on with reinventing themselves.

Imagine what we could achieve as a nation if this attitude permeated through everything we do.

So maybe it's time we all tuned out of the daily covid roll call – and start turning our attention instead to these stories of innovation and change that are cause for hope in our the future.