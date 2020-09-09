Seeing and hearing ourselves is vitally important for Pasifika peoples in Aotearoa

Pakilau Manase Lua is the Chairman of the Pacific Response Coordination Team of the Pacific Leadership Forum.

OPINION: “Diversity is being invited to the party, inclusion is being asked to dance!”

It’s an absolute privilege to live here and call Aotearoa home. Especially given our combined efforts as a nation to fight Covid-19. Many thousands of returning Kiwis from Covid-19 hotspots around the world can attest to that.

But for Tongans who live here, this week is especially significant.

Tongan Language week officially started on Sunday and will end this coming Saturday. I don’t know any other OECD country that supports, funds and officially celebrates the language of its indigenous people, let alone all the other main Pasifika languages in Aotearoa, over assigned weeks every year.

Tony Sok/Pacific Media Network The Motulalo family explain why growing up bilingual and NZ Tonga Language Week are reasons to celebrate.

READ MORE:

* NZ teachers making Samoan school books by hand in own time

* Tongan students celebrate Tongan Language Week in Auckland's North Shore

* Cook Island language, food and music celebrated in Invercargill



Here, we even fund schools that teach kids their parents indigenous heritage, culture and language. Sure, it took a while, and we still have a long way to go, but at least “diversity” has been invited to the party and is shaking hands with “inclusion”, hoping to be asked to dance.

Research has shown that strengthening culture and identity helps build resilience for Pasifika people living in the diaspora, especially their children and youth.

Pacific Media Network Lavinia Motulalo-Tua is grateful that her family encouraged the Tongan language.

We hear our languages spoken almost 24/7 over the radio airwaves. This is largely thanks tothe good folk at Pacific Media Network, who own and operate Radio 531pi and NiuFM.

We often feature on Māori TV and the new Oriana TV, even making it onto mainstream TV with shows like Tagata Pasifika showcasing some of the best talent in the industry.

Seeing and hearing ourselves is vitally important for Pasifika peoples in Aotearoa. We live in a country where it’s commonplace to hear the greetings of our Pasifika communities. Walk around anywhere in South Auckland, “malo” and “talofa lava” are almost as common as “kia ora” and “hi”.

After all, Samoan is the third most commonly spoken language in this country after English and Te Reo Rangatira - Māori. It’s not even strange now to hear the odd “mālō e lelei”, “bula vinaka” or the dreaded tongue twister “fakaalofa lahi atu” around the traps. We hear our greetings everywhere, and not just where brown people gather.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A group of Tongan dancers have their performance recorded for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

We are not only hearing our languages but also seeing people who look like us, in important roles fronting media, on movies, speaking at important community and national events, political campaign rallies, leading important meetings and even signing for the Prime Minister Jacinda Adern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield for our deaf community on TV.

We are cabinet ministers, Reserve Bank governors, CEOs, poets, clinicians, athletes, artists, musicians, academics, movie stars and a whole host of sirs and dames now. But are we really seen as “Kiwis” here in Aotearoa?

I would say we are probably more Kiwi than people here really know. Here’s why: Māori have connections to the Pacific that are many centuries older than the Treaty of Waitangi, older than when the first European settlers arrived here and even older than when Abel Tasman first “discovered” New Zealand... but that’s another story.

So what else makes Aotearoa so unique for us Polynesians, as people of the Great Moana or Pacific Ocean? Why do we flock here, mostly to Auckland, arguably the largest Polynesian city in the world? I can tell you why. Because Aotearoa is seen as the land of opportunity, the land of “milk and honey” that has always been connected to the Pacific. Aotearoa is a Pacific Nation.

In fact, the island nation of Tokelau is still effectively a New Zealand colony still governed from Wellington. It is sovereign New Zealand Realm territory. Yes, Tokelauans are automatic New Zealand citizens at birth.

The same is true for Niue and the Cook Islands, who although are self-governing, hold “Free Association” status with New Zealand as former colonies. That means the languages of these three nations in particular, could be argued to be official languages of New Zealand by default.

Polynesians have been travelling here for centuries, no passports or papers in sight. Iwi up and down Aotearoa still tell of visiting waka from distant islands from the Pacific.

So this week, when you greet someone, try saying, “mālō e lelei”. The Tongan greeting means, ”thank you for being well”.

I think this is a very fitting greeting in these challenging times, don’t you?

Tu’a ofa atu

Pakilau Manase Lua

Pakilau Manase Lua is the Chairman of the Pacific Response Coordination Team of the Pacific Leadership Forum. He is an installed Matapule or talking chief for Lord Ma’afu of Vaini and Tokomololo. He co-facilitates the Mana Moana programme for Leadership NZ and is on the boards of Fonua Ola, Aotearoa Tongan Health Workers Association and Chairman of Auckland Museum’s Pacific Advisory Group. He works for Te Pou as National Manager Kanorau and Principal Advisor Pacific.