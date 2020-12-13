Why I'm heading to New York in the middle of a pandemic

Pedestrians in masks pass a store in the Far Rockaway neighbourhood of the borough of Queens in New York.

OPINION: By the time you’re reading this, barring some unforeseen mishap, I will have just touched the ground at JFK (on a cold and more than likely wet December day).

After six years with Stuff, I’ve packed in my dream job, and left a country that’s virtually Covid-free and about to enjoy a summer of Christmas gatherings, crowd-friendly sports events and music festivals, to fly into a winter of simmering discontent.

A few of my friends and family have been struggling to get their heads around the desire to move to New York eight months after the virus tore through the city’s densely populated boroughs, leaving hospitals and morgues overwhelmed, and at a time when there are dangerous signs of a resurgence.

Supplied Hunter S Thompson wrote a gripping account of covering the 1972 US presidential election Fear and Loathing: On the Campaign Trail ‘72.

Let me try to explain. I can trace the origins of my obsession with US politics back to around the year 2000, when I first read Hunter S Thompson’s Fear and Loathing: On the Campaign Trail ‘72.

READ MORE:

* Trump speeds up pace of executions before Biden inauguration

* Covid-19: As US President, Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

* Trump v Biden: Falsehoods and fumbles in final US presidential debate



That interest ramped up through 9/11, the Iraq War, and the Obama presidency, when it felt as if in our ever more globalised world, decisions made in Washington, DC, were having profound impacts everywhere. They probably always had.

Then along came the soon-to-be ex-president, Donald Trump.

When New Zealand went into lockdown, I found myself listening to hours of US political podcasts every day and got to wondering, ‘why not buy a ringside seat’?

So a few months ago I applied for a visa to work as a freelance journalist. Having been previously blacklisted from entering the country for travelling to Iraqi Kurdistan in 2018, I approached the interview at the US Consulate in Auckland with a fair few nerves.

As it turned out, consulate staff were friendly, the interview painless, and the visa approved in about five minutes.

The next day my passport arrived by courier (more efficient perhaps even than our own magnificent Department of Internal Affairs’ passport office). Inside was a stamp saying I could stay for up to five years.

It’s a hard thing to explain, but as journalists we are naturally drawn to turmoil and conflict, which happen to be in abundant supply in the US at the moment.

I asked Newshub’s Patrick Gower about this a few months back before he travelled the US to cover the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ve always thought that New Zealanders have our own firm view of the States, but it’s always different when you’re there,” he told me.

AP Demonstrators march across Pacific Coast Highway while shouting slogans in Huntington Beach, California.

“You can read the internet all day long, you could read every website on American politics, you could have every channel streaming into your lounge room and you could have conversations with political experts but you will never ever get the vibe that you’ll get from being there.”

So, for the past few months while preparing to make the trip and working out my notice, I have been keeping a close eye on the New York Times’ coronavirus data maps, while gazing at the creeping crimson tide of US hot spots.

I’m 42, relatively fit and healthy. No co-morbidities that I’m aware of. I have taken out insurance, but it doesn’t cover any coronavirus-related issues, so if I do get it, I’m on my own.

But there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Positive test rates in Manhattan, where I’ll be based, are low. The vaccine has already been approved for use in the United Kingdom and Canada, the US and New Zealand will no doubt be close behind.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Journalist Bevan Hurley is heading to New York City.

The administration of president-elect Joe Biden is pledging to put science at the heart of its Covid-19 response, which should help curb the cases. A new stimulus bill would help keep sick and vulnerable people at home, but it remains to be seen if the political stasis will allow for that to pass.

So I hope that has cleared everything up: I’ll greatly miss the Kiwi summer, test cricket, Christmas trimmings, the family holiday.

But to be there to witness one of the great world cities emerge from the pandemic, and the US emerge from a Trump presidency, will be a once in a lifetime experience.