Harsh drug laws versus the allure of easy money

Kelvin Wisely appeared in the Dunedin District Court on drug-related charges in 2018. He has now had his $225,000 home seized by police.

OPINION: In 2015, Kelvin Bruce Wisely was 46 years old. He had no dependants and was earning a modest living driving trucks for an Otago firm.

He’d had a spotted career. Five drink driving convictions for a start. He’d also earned a conviction for cultivation in 1996 and another in 2006. Yet in early 2016 he managed to cobble together some cash and brought a quiet rural property for $330,000.

According to Wisely, he raised the capital from “years of hard work truck driving” aided with an inheritance from his father and from selling a “pretty crummy house in town”. He also had a large mortgage.

I checked out Wisely’s property on Google Earth. It seemed a quiet property some miles away from Milton, a South Otago hamlet. I imagine he was living week to week; I don’t know, I am piecing together the fragments of his life from various court judgments that I shall come to shortly.

Events were about to turn against Wisely, however. Just six months after buying his property he was caught drink driving. Again. He lost his licence, his job, and his tenuous link to a normal life was gone.

He found employment at the local freezing works then as a digger at a goldmine at $25 an hour but couldn’t get enough shifts to cover both the mortgage and a rather ugly credit card debt.

There is evidence that Wisely was buying hydroponic gear within a few months of moving into his new property, before he lost his licence. Perhaps he always had the intention of using the property to cultivate cannabis but what sent him on a journey to a long jail sentence was his entry into the methamphetamine trade.

According to the police, Wisely withdrew the starting capital for his meth dealing in the weeks after losing his employment as a truck driver. It seems that losing his job and his decision to move into drug dealing were linked.

And here is why the state will never win the drug war. According to the Drug Foundation’s State of the Nation report released this month, 1 per cent of the population consumed amphetamines, including methamphetamine, in the last year.

There is excellent money to be made supplying this market. Wisely, who isn’t the sort of chap to be in line for entrepreneur of the year, did very well in the meth trade.

By March 2017, he was netting $7500 a week. By July 2017 he was intercepted talking to an associate that the cash was “…just building up really fast.” He had $30,000 in his bedroom and the money was “…building around about eight to ten a week.”

Ten grand a week, tax-free, is a lot more than we pay the prime minister; and this sort of income is readily available to anyone willing to take the risk. There isn’t a complex accreditation regime. No special skills are required. Wisely seemed to manage his business without even the benefit of a driver’s licence.

Stuff Damien Grant says New Zealand isnât a better or safer place because we feed the poor and vulnerable into the psychological abattoir of our criminal justice system.

There will always be people whose life circumstances mean they will be seduced by the incentives prohibition creates. We have created something even more addictive than the most potent narcotic; the allure of easy money. It does not matter how draconian, vicious or savage our enforcement measures are, there will always be someone desperate enough to take the risk.

Wisely received seven years and 10 months jail for selling a drug people want to buy.

In 2019, 1796kg of methamphetamine was confiscated, a staggering increase from the 300kg the previous year. Around 4000 people a year are charged with drug convictions. None of it mattered. We have been putting people in cages for decades in a failed effort to stop people getting high.

Investigating, arresting, prosecuting, defending and jailing drug offenders has become an industry with many vested interests committed to it. Facts and reason are not going to dissuade people whose incomes are derived from this malevolent sector that their activities are not only ineffective, they are immoral.

But shoving Wisely into a cell – a pointless and cruel act in itself – wasn’t enough to satisfy the system’s hunger for human sacrifice. Not content with the brutality of prison the state decided that what was needed to keep society safe was to strip him of his property.

Last month, the High Court ordered that his house and land be sold and the proceeds forfeit to the state. Wisely protested, claiming hardship and, I suspect, a deep sense of injustice. And rightly so.

In the judgment, the court ruled: “Mr Wisely put his ownership of his Circle Hill property at risk when he chose to engage in a significant commercial cannabis cultivation on the property … and when he involved himself in serious methamphetamine dealing from that property.”

Legally, this is correct, but I doubt this unemployed truck driver with a spotty past and limited prospects weighted the pros and cons of his career choices.

New Zealand isn’t a better or safer place because we feed the poor and vulnerable into the psychological abattoir of our criminal justice system. We are not a better or safer place when we strip from those at their lowest ebb their few possessions to satisfy the prurient desires of those who man the frontlines of our justice system.

We destroy the lives of those destined to become ensnared by the perversion of economic incentives our drug laws create to maintain an illusion that we can control the base desires of our fellow citizens.

Even if prohibition was working – and it isn’t – it is an immoral and inhuman institution that leads to the sort of perversions of injustice that Wisely has had to endure.

* Damien Grant is a regular columnist for Stuff, and a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.